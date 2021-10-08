World News Quick Take

HONG KONG

Police make ‘mega bust’

Authorities yesterday said that they have made their largest smuggling bust, seizing goods, including endangered species, worth an estimated US$26.9 million. The smuggling ring operated using speedboats, the government said, adding that four trucks were also impounded in a raid. A 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details are to be released, it said. Law enforcement descended on the smugglers, who were operating in the New Territories, close to China, on Sept. 23. “In terms of the seizure value, this is the largest smuggling case — whether by air, sea or land — on record for customs officers,” the government said.

INDIA

Swerving bus kills riders

Twelve people were killed in the north yesterday after the bus they were on swerved off the road and hit a truck, police said. The bus driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road, authorities said. The accident occurred in Barabanki District, 40km southwest of Lucknow. Another 32 were injured out of the 60 passengers onboard. There are fears that the number of dead could increase as several passengers sustained critical injuries, Senior Police Officer Yamuna Prasad said.

TURKEY

Paris climate deal ratified

The country’s parliament on Wednesday ratified the Paris climate accord, making it the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities under the pact. The country has been a signatory to the deal since April 2016, but on Wednesday, parliament’s 353 members unanimously voted in favor of ratifying it.

GERMANY

IS women, children return

The country has repatriated eight women who joined the Islamic State (IS) group and 23 children from northern Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said overnight from Wednesday to yesterday — it is the biggest such transfer since 2019. “The children are not responsible for their situation... The mothers will have to answer for their acts,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said in a statement. “Many of them were held in custody on arrival in Germany,” she added.

LIBYA

More bodies wash ashore

At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in the west, the Red Crescent said. The bodies were found on Tuesday near the western town of Zawiya, the Red Crescent’s branch in the town said, and were handed over to authorities for burial. The migrants likely drowned. The UN International Organization for Migration has said that more than 1,100 migrants have been reported dead or presumed dead in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks off the country’s coast so far this year.

UNITED STATES

Texas abortion ban blocked

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a near-total ban on abortion in Texas in a challenge brought by President Joe Biden’s administration after the Supreme Court had allowed it to go into effect. The action by District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the law that prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation over its legality continues. The case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access in the country, with numerous states pursuing restrictions.