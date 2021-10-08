HONG KONG
Police make ‘mega bust’
Authorities yesterday said that they have made their largest smuggling bust, seizing goods, including endangered species, worth an estimated US$26.9 million. The smuggling ring operated using speedboats, the government said, adding that four trucks were also impounded in a raid. A 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details are to be released, it said. Law enforcement descended on the smugglers, who were operating in the New Territories, close to China, on Sept. 23. “In terms of the seizure value, this is the largest smuggling case — whether by air, sea or land — on record for customs officers,” the government said.
INDIA
Swerving bus kills riders
Twelve people were killed in the north yesterday after the bus they were on swerved off the road and hit a truck, police said. The bus driver veered off track to avoid hitting stray cattle on the road, authorities said. The accident occurred in Barabanki District, 40km southwest of Lucknow. Another 32 were injured out of the 60 passengers onboard. There are fears that the number of dead could increase as several passengers sustained critical injuries, Senior Police Officer Yamuna Prasad said.
TURKEY
Paris climate deal ratified
The country’s parliament on Wednesday ratified the Paris climate accord, making it the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities under the pact. The country has been a signatory to the deal since April 2016, but on Wednesday, parliament’s 353 members unanimously voted in favor of ratifying it.
GERMANY
IS women, children return
The country has repatriated eight women who joined the Islamic State (IS) group and 23 children from northern Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said overnight from Wednesday to yesterday — it is the biggest such transfer since 2019. “The children are not responsible for their situation... The mothers will have to answer for their acts,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said in a statement. “Many of them were held in custody on arrival in Germany,” she added.
LIBYA
More bodies wash ashore
At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in the west, the Red Crescent said. The bodies were found on Tuesday near the western town of Zawiya, the Red Crescent’s branch in the town said, and were handed over to authorities for burial. The migrants likely drowned. The UN International Organization for Migration has said that more than 1,100 migrants have been reported dead or presumed dead in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks off the country’s coast so far this year.
UNITED STATES
Texas abortion ban blocked
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a near-total ban on abortion in Texas in a challenge brought by President Joe Biden’s administration after the Supreme Court had allowed it to go into effect. The action by District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the law that prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation over its legality continues. The case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access in the country, with numerous states pursuing restrictions.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fueling privacy concerns. From vast numbers of closed-circuit television cameras to trials of lampposts kitted out with facial recognition technology, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track its inhabitants. Officials have long pushed a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data. Singapore is frequently criticized for curbing civil liberties and people are accustomed to