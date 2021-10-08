Mynah miracle: Rescued Afghan bird learns French

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





A mynah bird that was brought from Afghanistan by a girl fleeing the Taliban has learned to say bonjour after finding a new home with French Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Xavier Chatel.

Chatel said that he was moved by the little girl, who arrived “exhausted” and carrying the bird, named “Juji,” at the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE during the chaotic evacuations from Kabul.

The girl was left in tears after being told that she could not take her pet on the outbound journey to France for “sanitary reasons,” Chatel said in a series of posts on Twitter.

“She had fought all the way at Kabul airport to bring the treasured little thing with her,” he said.

“She cried silently. I was moved. I promised to take care of the bird at the residence, feed him. She could visit him anytime and take him back. I won’t forget her look of desperate gratefulness,” he added.

Juji now has a “girlfriend,” a dove that visits him daily, and after much coaxing finally said bonjour — a moment that “went straight to my heart,” Chatel said.

“Today, from Paris, the bird’s owner, ‘Alia,’ found me on Twitter. She was so happy to see her bird thus cared for,” he wrote, using a pseudonym for the girl. “She wanted me to teach him French. Alia, your bird has become the embassy’s mascot, but he is here for you, and if I can, I’ll take him personally to you one day.”