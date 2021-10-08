Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, an archrival of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and staunch critic of his deadly drug war, yesterday said she would run for the top job, becoming the leading opposition candidate in a crowded election field.
Robredo has been under pressure from supporters and opposition groups to join next year’s presidential race, but she has been well behind the front-runners in opinion polls.
Analysts say the even-tempered former congresswoman could struggle.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I will fight, we will fight,” Robredo, 56, said, declaring herself a presidential candidate.
“We will defeat the archaic and rotten style of politics,” she added.
President and vice president are elected separately in the Philippines. Robredo quit Duterte’s Cabinet less than six months after he was sworn in, after a presidential aide told her she had been barred from its meetings.
Her decision comes after her nemesis Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the country’s former dictator, said on Tuesday he would run for president.
Robredo narrowly defeated Marcos for the nation’s second-highest office in 2016, dealing a blow to the political aspirations of the powerful clan as they sought to rehabilitate their image.
Marcos — an ally of Duterte and a defender of the narcotics crackdown that has killed thousands of people — fought a nearly five-year legal battle challenging the vote, but lost in February when the Supreme Court rejected the protest.
Marcos was in second place behind Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, in a recent Pulse Asia Research poll, although she has denied plans to run.
Robredo was a distant sixth, trailing boxing great Manny Pacquiao and celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso, who have confirmed they would seek the presidency; and Philippine Senator Grace Poe, who has not.
Most of the top candidates have supported the drug war, which is being investigated by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.
Duterte has repeatedly attacked Robredo since taking power in 2016 on a promise to rid the country of drugs.
Among other things, she opposed Duterte’s plan to bring back the death penalty and his decision to allow the embalmed body of Ferdinand Marcos to be buried at the national heroes’ cemetery.
So far, more than 40 candidates have registered to run for president in the May election, but the field would narrow significantly in the coming months.
Election season kicked off this month, with the candidates flocking to the offices of the elections commission to file their nominations.
The process launched a typically noisy and deadly seven months of campaigning for more than 18,000 positions, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn caused by lockdowns expected to dampen the atmosphere.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
SHIFT IN USAGE: The adoption of Korean words in English demonstrates how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the UK and US, the dictionary said The Korean culture wave has swept through the editorial offices of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), which has added more than 20 new words of Korean origin to its latest edition. The “definitive record of the English language” included words alluding to the global popularity of the nation’s music and cuisine, plus one or two whose roots in the Korean language might be less obvious. The K- prefix is prominently featured, as you might expect given that so many people outside of South Korea now listen to K-pop — which was added to the OED in 2016 — watch K-dramas or use
New Zealand yesterday abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating COVID-19 amid a persistent outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises. The Pacific nation was among just a handful of nations to bring COVID-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed free of the virus until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission. “With this outbreak and Delta the return to zero is incredibly difficult,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news
Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fueling privacy concerns. From vast numbers of closed-circuit television cameras to trials of lampposts kitted out with facial recognition technology, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track its inhabitants. Officials have long pushed a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data. Singapore is frequently criticized for curbing civil liberties and people are accustomed to