Twenty killed in Pakistan quake

IN THE DARK: The magnitude 5.7 earthquake caused electricity to fail in the area, forcing health staff to work without lights in a poorly equipped government hospital

AFP, QUETTA, Pakistan





About 20 people yesterday were killed and more than 200 injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan, with rescuers trying to reach coal miners reportedly trapped underground.

Many of the victims died when roofs and walls collapsed after the magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck in Balochistan Province, with a power cut forcing health workers to treat the injured using flashlights.

The worst-affected area was the mountainous district of Harnai, where a lack of paved roads, electricity and mobile phone coverage hampered rescue efforts.

Residents carry the body of a person who died in an earthquake in the mountainous district of Harnai in Pakistan yesterday. Photo: AFP

“We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed due to the earthquake,” Balochistan Provincial Minister for Forest and Wildlife Mir Zia ullah Langau said.

A woman and six children were among the dead, said Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a senior provincial government official in Harnai, adding that “more than 200 people have been injured.”

“There are reports that some 15 coal miners are trapped in a mine on the outskirts of the town due to the quake,” he added.

It is common in Pakistan for miners to work at night when temperatures are cooler.

A rescue team was being sent to the mine, while helicopters were due to be dispatched to support the rescue effort and evacuate the injured.

Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority, warned that the toll might rise.

The quake caused electricity to fail in the area, with health staff working until dawn without lights in a poorly equipped government hospital.

Before daybreak, “we were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights,” said Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at the government-run Harnai hospital.

“Most of the injured came with fractured limbs. Dozens of people were sent back after first aid,” he said, adding that “at least 40 people were received with critical injuries.”

“We have imposed an emergency in the hospital and are providing them with medical treatment,” he added.

Private individuals were helping rush the injured to hospitals.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at about 3am at a depth of about 20km.

It was felt in towns throughout Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, including the provincial capital, Quetta, about 170km west of Harnai.

Pakistan straddles the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

In 2015, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people across rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in 2005 that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake in 1935 killed about 30,000 people in Quetta, which at the time was part of British-ruled India.