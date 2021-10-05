The popular mayor of the Philippine capital yesterday registered his candidacy for the presidency in next year’s elections, promising to ease COVID-19 outbreaks, fix the country’s battered economy and heal deep political divisions.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is one of several aspirants in what is expected to be a crowded and politically hostile race to succeed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Retired boxing star Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy on Friday, and Duterte’s daughter is among others thought likely to seek the presidency in the May 9 elections.
Photo: AFP
The 46-year-old Moreno, who grew up in Manila’s slums and at one point scavenged for food as a child, is expected to bank on his rags-to-power life story, movie-star looks and widely praised projects in Manila, including restoring order in its chaotic streets and public markets.
However, he is up against formidable politicians and celebrities, including whichever candidate Duterte and his ruling party endorses.
“We are too divisive and indecisive; that caused the stomping of our economy on top of the pandemic,” Moreno told reporters. “My countrymen, give me a chance to heal our country for a bright future.”
Duterte’s successor stands to inherit enormous problems led by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the country’s worst economic recession, long-entrenched poverty and decades-long communist and Muslim insurgencies.
The next leader would also take over in a politically charged atmosphere, with Duterte facing a possible array of legal cases arising from his brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty drug suspects dead.
The International Criminal Court is investigating the killings.
The ailing Duterte, 76, on Saturday announced he was retiring from politics and withdrew from an earlier plan to run as vice president under the ruling PDP-Laban party. That decision opened an option for his daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, to run for the presidency.
Sara Duterte has said she and her father have agreed that only one Duterte would run for a national office next year. She has registered to run for re-election as mayor, but speculation remains rife that she will decide to seek the presidency.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday. The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it. After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans. “Despite the fact that they really are in
“This is Afghanistan,” a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colorful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind. It was decided that a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground. The group — ranging in age from 18 to 52 — is relaxing at a small amusement park next to the