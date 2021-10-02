Chinese ex-official to face corruption trial amid Xi’s purge

THE GUARDIAN





After a 17-month investigation, China’s top anti-corruption bodies announced that a case against former Chinese deputy minister of public security Sun Lijun (孫力軍) had been sent to prosecutors, state media reported late on Thursday.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said that Sun’s “political ambition” was extreme and that he had worked with others to destroy the unity and political security of the Chinese Communist Party, forming gangs and factions, and seizing control of key party departments.

He had led “a corrupt life” with “no moral bottom line,” and embezzled an unspecified number of funds, the reports said.

Former Chinese deputy minister of public security Sun Lijun, right, attends a meeting in Wuhan, China, on April 7 last year. Photo: AP

The agencies also accused him of rumor-mongering, theft and deception, as well as leading an “extravagant” life, accepting large gifts and engaging in “pay-for-play” schemes.

The agencies did not release specific details.

“His case has been transferred to prosecutors who will arrange for a trial in accordance with the law,” the agencies said, accusing Sun of resisting the investigation and not explaining issues “truthfully” to authorities.

Sun had played a key role in coordinating China’s early COVID-19 pandemic response.

Thursday’s statement also accused him of deserting his pandemic response post.

Sun was arrested in April last year, a month after appearing on Chinese TV reporting to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平)during a visit to Wuhan.

He was a highly connected senior official, who had also been named in media reports in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd financial scandal.

The Wall Street Journal at the time reported that Sun was involved in a Chinese government proposal to offer assistance to a former Malaysian prime minister by monitoring its reporters who were investigating the prime minister’s ties to the fund.

Xi’s long-running crackdown has targeted millions of officials, including hundreds of senior officials — often referred to as “big tigers.”

There has been widespread speculation that the campaign has also been used to target political opponents or critics of Xi.