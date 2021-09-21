Student at Russian university kills six in campus shooting

AFP, MOSCOW





A student yesterday opened fire on a university campus in central Russia, killing six people, investigators said, in the second mass shooting at an education facility this year.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that 28 people were also injured in the attack at Perm State University and that the suspect had been wounded while being detained.

Investigators previously said that at least eight people were killed and six wounded.

Law enforcement officers yesterday stand near where a shooter opened fire at Perm State University in Perm, Russia. Photo: Reuters

Russia has relatively few school shootings due to normally tight security in education facilities and because of difficulties in buying firearms legally, although it is possible to register hunting rifles.

Videos circulating on social media showed students throwing belongings from buildings on campus before jumping to flee the shooter.

State media played amateur footage reportedly taken during the attack showing an individual dressed in black tactical clothing, including a helmet, carrying a weapon and walking through the campus.

WORRYING TREND

The last such deadly attack was in May, when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire in his old school in the central Russian city of Kazan, killing nine people.

Investigators said that the man suffered from a brain disorder, but he was deemed fit to receive a license for the semi-automatic shotgun he used in the attack.

On the day of that attack — one of the worst in recent Russian history — Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a review of gun control laws.