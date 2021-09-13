COVID-19: Japan passes 50% vaccination rate, might ease limits

NOVEMBER TARGET: Progress in vaccinations has Japan catching up with Europe and looking at lifting restrictions on travel and gatherings

AP, TOKYO





The Japanese government says that more than 50 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Japan’s vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many other countries, due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process.

Inoculations for elderly people, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since reached 1 million doses per day.

Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, said on a television talk show yesterday that about 60 percent of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of this month, on par with levels in Europe.

The government is studying a road map for easing restrictions around November, when a large majority of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated.

That would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.

The progress of vaccinations has helped reduce serious cases and deaths among older people, but infections from variants of SARS-CoV-2 spread widely last month among the younger generation still largely unvaccinated, severely straining the healthcare system.

Japan on Friday last week extended the ongoing state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until Sept. 30. It had been scheduled to end yesterday. The measures focus on requests for eateries to close early and not serve alcohol.

Japan has done well in curbing illnesses and deaths without a lockdown.