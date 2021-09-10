World News Quick Take

NETHERLANDS

‘Very rare’ AZ effect cited

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has listed Guillain-Barre syndrome — a neurological disorder — as a “very rare” side effect of the AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine. A causal relationship was “considered at least a reasonable possibility,” the agency said on Wednesday, after 833 cases of the syndrome had been reported worldwide as of July 31, from about 592 million doses administered. The agency added that Guillain-Barre syndrome was a “very rare” side effect, occurring in less than one in 10,000 people. The disorder is a nerve inflammation that can cause temporary paralysis and difficulty breathing. The EMA and the US Food and Drug Administration said that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the potential risks.

INDIA

Ferries collide; 82 rescued

Authorities working overnight rescued 82 people after two passenger ferries collided in a river in the country’s northeast, police said yesterday. The head-on collision on Wednesday caused one of the boats to sink in the Brahmaputra River, leaving one person dead. Several people were initially feared missing, but most of the passengers were rescued or swam to safety, Assam Police Chief Bhaskar Mahanta said. Four rescued passengers were taken to hospital, where one died, said Ashok Barman, deputy commissioner of Jorhat city. About 120 people were on the two boats.

WEST BANK

Protesters back escapees

About 500 Palestinians on Wednesday held protests in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities in support of six militants who broke out of a maximum security Israeli prison this week. Israeli forces have mounted a search in an effort to capture the men who on Monday escaped through a hole in the floor of a prison cell. The inmates had been convicted or were suspected of involvement in deadly attacks against Israelis. “We came out in solidarity with our prisoners in the occupier’s jails,” said Jihad Abu Adi, 25, as protesters nearby set tires ablaze. “It’s the least we could do for our heroic prisoners,” he added.

ETHIOPIA

Villagers massacred: doctors

At least 125 villagers were earlier this month massacred in the Amhara region, doctors said on Wednesday. It was the latest reported mass killing in the 10-month conflict in the country’s north between government forces and Tigray rebels. “There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself,” said Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town. Residents were “still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on,” he said. The toll could not be independently verified. “We categorically reject claims of our forces’ involvement in the killing of civilians,” Tigray People’s Liberation Front spokesman Getachew Reda wrote on Twitter.

MOROCCO

Liberals win the most seats

The liberal RNI party has won the most seats in the country’s parliamentary elections followed by another liberal party, PAM, while the co-ruling moderate PJD Islamists sustained a crushing defeat, preliminary results showed yesterday. The RNI, led by Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch, took 97 of the 395-seat parliament, followed by PAM with 82 seats and the conservative Istiqlal with 78 seats. The PJD, which had been a coalition partner in the previous two governments had only 12 seats after 96 percent of the votes had been counted.