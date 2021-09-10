NETHERLANDS
‘Very rare’ AZ effect cited
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has listed Guillain-Barre syndrome — a neurological disorder — as a “very rare” side effect of the AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine. A causal relationship was “considered at least a reasonable possibility,” the agency said on Wednesday, after 833 cases of the syndrome had been reported worldwide as of July 31, from about 592 million doses administered. The agency added that Guillain-Barre syndrome was a “very rare” side effect, occurring in less than one in 10,000 people. The disorder is a nerve inflammation that can cause temporary paralysis and difficulty breathing. The EMA and the US Food and Drug Administration said that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the potential risks.
INDIA
Ferries collide; 82 rescued
Authorities working overnight rescued 82 people after two passenger ferries collided in a river in the country’s northeast, police said yesterday. The head-on collision on Wednesday caused one of the boats to sink in the Brahmaputra River, leaving one person dead. Several people were initially feared missing, but most of the passengers were rescued or swam to safety, Assam Police Chief Bhaskar Mahanta said. Four rescued passengers were taken to hospital, where one died, said Ashok Barman, deputy commissioner of Jorhat city. About 120 people were on the two boats.
WEST BANK
Protesters back escapees
About 500 Palestinians on Wednesday held protests in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities in support of six militants who broke out of a maximum security Israeli prison this week. Israeli forces have mounted a search in an effort to capture the men who on Monday escaped through a hole in the floor of a prison cell. The inmates had been convicted or were suspected of involvement in deadly attacks against Israelis. “We came out in solidarity with our prisoners in the occupier’s jails,” said Jihad Abu Adi, 25, as protesters nearby set tires ablaze. “It’s the least we could do for our heroic prisoners,” he added.
ETHIOPIA
Villagers massacred: doctors
At least 125 villagers were earlier this month massacred in the Amhara region, doctors said on Wednesday. It was the latest reported mass killing in the 10-month conflict in the country’s north between government forces and Tigray rebels. “There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself,” said Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town. Residents were “still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on,” he said. The toll could not be independently verified. “We categorically reject claims of our forces’ involvement in the killing of civilians,” Tigray People’s Liberation Front spokesman Getachew Reda wrote on Twitter.
MOROCCO
Liberals win the most seats
The liberal RNI party has won the most seats in the country’s parliamentary elections followed by another liberal party, PAM, while the co-ruling moderate PJD Islamists sustained a crushing defeat, preliminary results showed yesterday. The RNI, led by Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch, took 97 of the 395-seat parliament, followed by PAM with 82 seats and the conservative Istiqlal with 78 seats. The PJD, which had been a coalition partner in the previous two governments had only 12 seats after 96 percent of the votes had been counted.
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure
‘FRUSTRATING’: The attacker had been on the police’s radar since 2016, but efforts to deport him had been hindered by legal proceedings, Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State (IS)-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday, saying it was “frustrating” he was allowed to stay free. The lifting of suppression orders showed that the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Adil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. While the legal process dragged on, Samsudeen grabbed a knife off a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and injured seven people, leaving three critically wounded, before he was shot dead by
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
DELTA OUTBREAK: Despite a fifth day of falling cases, plans to reopen the borders next year would be changed to grading countries by vaccination and case numbers New Zealand’s plans to reopen its borders to the world early next year would have to undergo a complete reworking, the government said, as the country races to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The nation yesterday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community, bringing the total number in the outbreak to 855. It was the fifth day in a row that case numbers have been below 21, in an encouraging sign that the country is on its way to stamping out the virus, but how the COVID-19 got into the community in the