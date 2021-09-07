Former South African president Jacob Zuma, jailed for 15 months in July for contempt of court after snubbing graft investigators, was placed on medical parole on Sunday, just two months into his term, prison authorities announced.
Zuma, 79, has been hospitalized since Aug. 6 at a health facility outside the prison where he had been incarcerated for ignoring a court order to testify before a judicial panel probing corruption during his nine-year tenure, which lasted until 2018.
Zuma’s “medical parole” took effect on Sunday, and he would serve the rest of the 15-month prison sentence outside jail, the South African Department of Correctional Services said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
Zuma “will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires,” the statement said.
The decision was motivated “by a medical report” the department received, it said.
Zuma was admitted to hospital for observation on Aug. 6 for an undisclosed condition, and underwent a surgical procedure on Aug. 14. He remains hospitalized.
The prison authorities appealed to South Africans to “afford Mr Zuma dignity as he continues to receive medical treatment.”
He started serving his sentence on July 8 at Estcourt prison, about 180km northwest of Durban. Two weeks later, he was allowed to leave prison to attend his brother’s funeral at his rural home in the town of Nkandla.
His jailing sparked a spree of unprecedented violence and looting of businesses and shops South Africa, resulting in millions of US dollars worth of damage and losses.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, his successor, described the unrest as an orchestrated attempt to destabilize the country and vowed to crack down on alleged instigators.
Earlier on Sunday, a handful of veterans of the ruling African National Congress’ armed struggle wing Umkhonto we Sizwe, who have staunchly stood behind Zuma in the past few years, disrupted a eulogy by party chairman Gwede Mantashe at a funeral for one of group’s leaders, chanting for Zuma to be freed from jail.
Zuma’s spokesman, Mzwanele Manyi, said that while he had not spoken to the former president since he was placed on medical parole, “he should have been relieved, anyone can only be elated when this happens.”
He said Zuma’s “unconstitutional” imprisonment had worsened his health.
“It [has] had an exponential impact in terms of deteriorating his condition,” he said, refusing to divulge the illness.
The largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, slammed the parole as “entirely unlawful and makes a mockery” of prison regulations.
Meanwhile, Zuma’s long-running corruption trial over an arms deal dating back more than two decades was last month postponed to Thursday, pending a medical report on his fitness to stand trial.
Proceedings have been repeatedly postponed for more than a decade as Zuma has fought to have the charges dropped.
Zuma faces 16 counts of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and equipment from five European arms firms when he was deputy president.
He is accused of taking bribes from one of the firms, French defense giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.
