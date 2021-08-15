World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Hawaii in ‘crisis’ mode

A new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has Hawaii in “crisis” mode, with the state recording its highest single bump in cases and hospitals putting together overflow plans, Hawaii Governor David Ige said. Nearly 1,170 new infections were reported on Friday, he said at a news conference. That includes a small number of cases from previous days that were delayed because of a technical glitch, but still represents the largest single increase since the start of the pandemic. “Friday the 13th has never been so frightening. It is real and it is terrifying,” Ige said. “And tragically, it’s preventable.”

MALAYSIA

Muhyiddin’s plea shunned

Opposition parties and a key ally have rejected a plea for support from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in exchange for political and electoral reforms, urging him to resign immediately. Muhyiddin’s grip on power has been shaky since coming to office in March last year with a slim majority and unstable coalition. He has defied mounting calls to quit, with the pressure reaching fever pitch this month after some lawmakers in his ruling coalition withdrew support. In a televised address on Friday, Muhyiddin acknowledged for the first time that he lacks a majority and urged opposition lawmakers to back him in a confidence vote to shore up his government and prevent an election during a COVID-19 resurgence.

UNITED STATES

Field hospital set up

The crush of new COVID-19 infections in Mississippi has become so dire that the state has turned to efforts reminiscent of the earliest days of the US outbreak. With an overload of COVID-19 patients and a shortage of healthcare workers in the state, the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Friday morning opened up a 20-bed field hospital in its parking garage. It plans to open a mobile hospital tent early next week, staffed by a medical team sent by the Department of Health and Human Services. The hospital opened a similar triage center in its parking garage in the spring of last year.

UNITED STATES

Student killed in shooting

New Mexico’s largest district is reeling from a shooting that left one student dead and landed another in custody. The gunfire at Washington Middle School during the lunch hour on Friday marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. With the city on pace to shatter its homicide record this year, top state officials said they were heartbroken by what they described as a scourge. “These tragedies should never occur. That they do tells us there is more work to be done,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said. Albuquerque Police Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock described the shooting as an isolated incident between two students who were believed to be about 13 years old.

GUATEMALA

Emergency declared

The country has declared a new state of emergency and is to impose an overnight curfew from today to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, President Alejandro Giammattei said. The 30-day state of emergency is being implemented due to a rebound in cases attributed to the “more aggressive” Delta variant, Giammattei said in a televised address on Friday. Guatemala, with about 17 million inhabitants, has been recording more than 4,000 new infections a day, with 407,564 cases and 11,006 deaths since the start of the pandemic.