The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei is to be back in a Canadian court today for a final round of hearings on her possible extradition to the US, after nearly three years of court battles and diplomatic sparring.
Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), the daughter of company founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei (任正非), is fighting extradition to the US, which wants to try her for bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly concealing her company’s business dealings, through a subsidiary, in Iran.
If transferred to the US for trial and subsequently convicted, she could face more than 30 years in a US prison.
Her arrest on a US warrant during a Vancouver stopover in December 2018 — and China’s subsequent detention of two Canadians — caused a major diplomatic rift between Ottawa and Beijing.
Meng is due to appear before the Supreme Court of British Columbia today for more than two weeks of hearings.
The 49-year-old has denied any wrongdoing, and her defense team says abuses by Canadian and US officials have denied her due process, and therefore the US extradition request should be quashed.
“The narrative can simply no longer survive scrutiny,” her lawyer Mark Sandler said in June. “There is no plausible case for committal.”
Meng stands accused of defrauding HSBC by falsely misrepresenting links between Huawei and Skycom, a subsidiary that sold telecoms equipment to Iran, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran as it continued to clear US dollar transactions for Huawei.
However, her attorneys say that the US has no jurisdiction and that her rights have not been respected.
The case has taken many turns in the almost three years since her arrest.
Her attorneys also say that remarks by then-US president Donald Trump 10 days after Meng’s arrest — in which he said he might intervene in her case in exchange for Chinese trade concessions — “poisoned” the case.
Meng has nevertheless remained outside prison walls, but under constant surveillance in her mansion in the western Canadian coastal city. She must wear an ankle monitoring bracelet at all times.
Meanwhile, Canada says Meng’s evidence and allegations “can really only be properly litigated before a US trial judge” and do not belong in a routine extradition procedure.
“They are requesting this court be turned into a trial court ... not based on anything but unsubstantiated, redacted allegations,” said Robert Frater, a lawyer for Canada’s attorney general, in April.
The case has sparked an unprecedented crisis between Beijing and Ottawa, as Canada has found itself squeezed between China and the US.
Just days after Meng’s arrest, the Chinese government imprisoned two Canadians on espionage charges — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor. The arrests were seen by Ottawa as retaliation for Meng’s detention, which Beijing denies. Both Canadians have been tried, but the verdicts are still unknown.
China has also blocked billions of dollars in Canadian agricultural exports.
The final round of hearings in Meng’s case are scheduled to end on Aug. 20.
However, a decision is not expected for several weeks and any fresh appeal could mean the procedure would drag on even longer.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there
CLAMPDOWN: Sydney’s lockdown has been extended three times, and more than 1,300 police were patrolling the city on Saturday to deter any would-be demonstrators Sydney reported a record-matching number of new local cases of COVID-19, while infections also rose in the state of Queensland, a day after its most-populous region went into lockdown. There were 239 cases in Sydney in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, equal to the tally set three days earlier and the most since the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 began sweeping through the nation’s largest city in June. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were some signs that the virus is mostly being contained to parts of Sydney’s southwest, where the strictest curbs are in place. While most residents have