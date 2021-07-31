COVID-19: Thailand cracks down on ‘false info’

MESSAGES BANNED: Communications that cause fear and confusion are said to be targeted, but media groups say the effort is intended to stifle criticism

Reuters and AP, BANGKOK





Thailand yesterday banned the dissemination of “false messages” that affect security, drawing accusations from media groups that it is trying to crack down on criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country on Thursday reported record numbers of virus cases and deaths.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that the spread of fake news had become a major problem causing confusion in society and undermining the Thai government’s ability to manage the pandemic.

An emergency decree that took effect yesterday prohibits the dissemination of false messages and distorted news that cause panic, misunderstanding or confusion “affecting state security, abusing the rights of others, and order or good morality of the people.”

Health workers administer doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Buddhist monks at Wat Srisudaram in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. Photo: AP

The decree empowers the state regulator, the Thai National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, to order service providers to block Internet access to individual IP addresses if it believes that they are disseminating false news and to inform the police to take legal action.

The decree comes after the government has faced public criticism over its handling of the pandemic.

For most of past year, Thailand managed to keep COVID-19 at bay, but a recent surge of infections, driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, has been the deadliest yet.

A sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout has led to huge crowds queuing up day after day in some places for virus tests and inoculations.

The government already has sweeping powers to enforce measures to tackle the pandemic and rules to control the Internet.

Authorities have been taking legal action against some people, including celebrities and social media influencers, who have criticized the pandemic response.

Six media associations said in a joint statement that the government’s legal actions showed “an intent to crack down on the freedom of expression enjoyed by the media and the public.”

On Thursday, workers rushed to finish an 1,800-bed hospital at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, where beds made from cardboard box materials were laid out with mattresses and pillows. It is to be ready for patients in two weeks.

The airport, a domestic and regional hub, has had little use because almost all domestic flights were canceled two weeks ago.

The quick spread of the Delta variant also led neighboring Cambodia to seal its border with Thailand, and order a lockdown and movement restrictions in eight provinces.

Thailand on Thursday reported 17,669 new cases and 165 deaths, its highest number since the pandemic began.

Of those, 7,875 cases and 127 deaths were in metropolitan Bangkok, a region of nearly 15 million people.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces have been in lockdown for more than two weeks, with overnight curfews and access only to supermarkets, pharmacies and essential services such as hospitals.

Authorities said that about 6,100 patients in the Bangkok area are waiting for beds. Of those, 103 are in critical condition, 1,410 have moderate symptoms and 4,662 have mild symptoms, they said.

Thailand hopes to provide 100 million vaccine doses and inoculate 70 percent of its population within this year. So far, it has administered 16.6 million doses nationwide, and 18.5 percent of its 69 million people have received at least one dose, while 5.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the US were to arrive yesterday morning.

“We will be sending no less than 1.5 million doses of COVID vaccine, in fact the goal is 2.5 [million], but the first shipment will be 1.5 [million],” Thai-born US Senator Tammy Duckworth said.