US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is to become the first member of US President Joe Biden’s cabinet to visit Southeast Asia this week, seeking to emphasize the importance Washington places on fortifying ties in the region while pushing back against China.
The US has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy for years, and the Biden administration has called its rivalry with Beijing “the biggest geopolitical test” of this century.
However, six months into his presidency Southeast Asian countries are still looking for details of Biden’s strategy, as well as his specific plans for economic, trade and military engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.
Photo: AFP
“You’ll hear me talk a lot about partnerships and the value of partnerships,” Austin told reporters en route to Alaska.
“My goal is to strengthen relationships,” he said.
In a keynote speech in Singapore today and meetings in Vietnam and the Philippines, Austin plans to call out aggressive Chinese behavior in the South China Sea and stress the importance of keeping the wider region free and open.
His trip follows the first visit by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China on Sunday and yesterday, and coincides with a trip by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to India, another key partner in US efforts to counter Beijing.
Experts said Austin’s presence is important to make clear that Southeast Asia is a vital component in Biden’s efforts.
“The administration does understand that this region is critical, so that’s a big part of it: just showing up,” said Gregory Poling, a senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
An Asian diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it appeared the Biden administration was now directing its focus more firmly on Asia after addressing other global issues, such as relations with Russia and Europe.
Austin had been due to visit the region last month, but was forced to postpone due to COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore.
So far the Biden administration has sought to rally allies and partners to form a united front against what it says are China’s increasingly coercive economic and foreign policies.
One pillar of engagement that has been conspicuously lacking has been on the economic and trade side after then-US president Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact in 2017.
The administration has made clear it is in no rush to rejoin such a pact, which critics say would cost US jobs, but has been discussing the possibility of smaller agreements such as on digital trade.
The Pentagon has completed a study of its China policy and Austin has issued an internal directive calling for several initiatives, but few details have emerged.
The US Navy has maintained a steady pattern of freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea and near Taiwan, but these appear to have done little to discourage Beijing.
Former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia Abraham Denmark said Washington was saying “all the right things on competition” with China, but there are questions about how it could “translate words into actions and investments.”
It is still unclear “what’s it’s going to look like in terms of our budget, in terms of our force posture, in terms of our investments in diplomacy and infrastructure, really putting meat on the bone,” he said.
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
Ethiopia’s Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week. “Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones,” regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. “No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination.” Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions’ shared border. A government official said on
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens