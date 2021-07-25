Ethiopia’s Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week.
“Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones,” regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. “No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination.”
Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions’ shared border.
Photo: AFP
A government official said on Thursday that more than 20 civilians had been killed and 70,000 people displaced in “heavy fighting” in Afar that was continuing.
Rebel spokesman Getachew Reda has described operations in Afar as a “very limited” action against special forces and militia fighters deployed to Afar by the Oromia region, Ethiopia’s largest.
However, Awol on Friday said that claim was misleading.
“Some people think they invaded us because we hosted the Oromo forces, but that’s far from the truth, as they had the intention to separate and isolate us from Ethiopia by force,” he said.
“It’s time that every Afar should stand as one against the junta,” he added, using government officials’ preferred term for the rebels.
The fighting highlights the potential for the eight-month-long conflict to expand well beyond Tigray, where thousands of people have already been killed and hundreds of thousands pushed into famine, according to the UN.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November last year to oust the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a move he said was in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.
Last month, pro-TPLF fighters reclaimed the Tigray capital, Mekele, and Abiy declared a unilateral ceasefire, but clashes have continued and officials from six regions and the city of Dire Dawa have since said they would send troops to back up government forces.
The road into Ethiopia via Djibouti’s port, east of Afar, is vital for the landlocked country, raising speculation that Tigrayan rebels might try to choke it off.
Getachew has said this is not an explicit goal of the operation, but has declined to rule it out.
Separately, the road via Afar’s capital, Semera, into Tigray had become critical for aid delivery in the past few weeks after two key bridges along other routes were destroyed in late June.
However, the recent fighting has put a halt to convoys, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday the route remained impassable, “preventing food stock, fuel and other humanitarian goods from entering Tigray.”
A convoy of 200 aid trucks is on standby in Semera awaiting security clearance.
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens
ANIMAL ALLEGORY: Books about sheep dealing with social struggles in their village were said to be metaphors for the Hong Kong democracy movement Five members of a Hong Kong union behind a series of children’s books about sheep trying to hold back wolves from their village have been arrested for sedition, police announced yesterday. The arrests by Hong Kong’s new national security police unit, which is spearheading a sweeping crackdown on dissent, are the latest actions against democracy advocates since huge and often violent protests convulsed the territory two years ago. Police said that two men and three women, aged 25 to 28, “conspired to publish, distribute, exhibit or copy seditious publications.” The group was attempting to stir up “the public’s — and especially young
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman