US seeks ‘reliable’ way forward in talks with N Korea

Reuters, SEOUL





The US is seeking a “reliable, predictable and constructive” way to secure progress in stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said yesterday.

Sherman made the remarks following a meeting with South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong-kun in Seoul on the second leg of her Asian tour.

The two sides discussed how to reopen negotiations after North Korea brushed off proposals for talks by US President Joe Biden’s administration, casting a cloud over prospects for dismantling its nuclear and missile programs.

South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong-kun, left, and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman leave a meeting at the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP / South Korean Foreign Ministry

“We are looking forward to a reliable, predictable, constructive way forward with the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea],” Sherman told reporters.

“We all feel for the people of the DPRK who are indeed facing all of the most difficult circumstances given the [COVID-19] pandemic and what it means as well for their food security,” she added.

While North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases, leader Kim Jong-un said the food situation was “tense,” citing the pandemic that led North Korea to close its border with China, disrupting trade, and a typhoon last year that damaged crops.

Sherman, who has considerable experience in dealing with North Korea, said the US had offered to “sit and dialogue,” reiterating hopes she expressed on Thursday for an early response.

Sherman said that despite “complicated” relations with China, she was looking forward to discussing the North Korea issue when she goes to Beijing tomorrow.

“It has aspects that are competitive. It has aspects where it is challenging and aspects where we can cooperate,” she said, referring to Sino-US ties.

“Thinking together about bringing the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is certainly an area for cooperation,” she added.

Sherman also called for more cooperation between South Korea and the US on tackling COVID-19 and climate change, and building “secure and resilient” supply chains for semiconductors and 5G telecom networks.

Choi said that US leadership, South Korea’s capabilities and Japan’s financial resources should be combined to address issues such as the pandemic and climate change.