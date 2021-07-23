HONG KONG
Newspaper staff denied bail
Four staff members from the now-closed Apple Daily yesterday were denied bail after they were charged with colluding with foreign forces under the Hong Kong National Security Law that has intensified fears over media freedoms. Public broadcaster RTHK said that Chief Magistrate Victor So (蘇惠德) rejected their bail applications because there was not enough evidence to show the defendants “will not commit further acts endangering national security.” The case has been adjourned until Sept. 30.
JAPAN
Olympic director fired
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee yesterday fired the director of the opening ceremony because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi had been dismissed. He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act, including the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust.” “We deeply apologize for causing such a development the day before the opening ceremony,” Hashimoto said.
ARGENTINA
Nonbinary ID option started
People obtaining a national identity document were able to mark their gender with an “X” beginning on Wednesday, under a presidential decree that puts the nation at the forefront of such issues in Latin America. The option is meant to safeguard gender identity. A decree published in the country’s official gazette stated that an “X” could signify a number of statuses ranging from “nonbinary” or “indeterminate” to “another meaning which can be used to identify a person who does not feel understood under the male/female binary.” President Alberto Fernandez celebrated the decree with a ceremony at the capital’s Bicentennial Museum. “The state should not care about the sex of its citizens,” he said.
ISRAEL
Lawmakers seek NSO review
A parliamentary review panel might recommend changes to defense export policy over high-profile allegations that spyware sold by cyberfirm NSO Group has been abused in several countries, a senior lawmaker said yesterday. “We certainly have to look anew at this whole subject of licenses granted by” the Defense Export Controls Agency, Ram Ben-Barak, head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, told Army Radio. Israel has appointed an interministerial team to assess reports published since Sunday following an investigation by 17 media organizations, which said that NSO’s Pegasus software had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights advocates.
UNITED STATES
Drug firms to pay US$26bn
Prosecutors from several states on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping proposed settlement under which four pharmaceutical companies accused of fueling the country’s opioid epidemic would pay up to US$26 billion to resolve thousands of claims in federal and state courts. McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson would pay to resolve about 4,000 claims and finance prevention and treatment programs, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. The settlement is the largest in a multiyear legal effort to hold the industry accountable for the opioids crisis, which has caused more than 500,000 deaths in the past 20 years.
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore — even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally. Singapore provides messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna free under its national vaccination program, but thousands of people have paid as much as S$25 (US$18.5) for Sinovac’s CoronaVac. “I personally don’t trust [mRNA] results, compared with something that is traditional, which has been used for over 100 years,” said Tan Bin Seng, a retired Singaporean doctor, referring to inactivated virus vaccines. Some see no
There is a substantial gap in the amount of antibodies that messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and inactivated virus vaccines can generate against the virus that causes COVID-19, said a Hong Kong study, in the latest finding on what might have contributed to varied outcomes following mass vaccination programs. The research, published in The Lancet on Thursday, found that antibody levels among Hong Kong health workers who have been fully vaccinated with BioNTech’s mRNA shot are about 10 times higher than those observed in the recipients of the inactivated virus vaccine from Sinovac Biotech. While disease-fighting antibodies do not account for the full
SLEEPING CITY: Residents are only allowed to leave their homes for a few reasons, but some expressed hope that restrictions would be lifted within a week Melbourne’s streets yesterday returned to the eerie quiet of lockdown for the fifth time as Australia battled to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in its two largest cities. More than 12 million people are now under stay-at-home orders after the city’s residents began their first day of a snap lockdown, joining Sydney, which is deep into weeks-long restrictions. “You look around the city today; there’s no one here. The city is asleep,” Melbourne resident Mike Cameron told reporters. Locals are only allowed to leave their homes for a few reasons, including exercise and to buy essential items, but many
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens