World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Newspaper staff denied bail

Four staff members from the now-closed Apple Daily yesterday were denied bail after they were charged with colluding with foreign forces under the Hong Kong National Security Law that has intensified fears over media freedoms. Public broadcaster RTHK said that Chief Magistrate Victor So (蘇惠德) rejected their bail applications because there was not enough evidence to show the defendants “will not commit further acts endangering national security.” The case has been adjourned until Sept. 30.

JAPAN

Olympic director fired

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee yesterday fired the director of the opening ceremony because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi had been dismissed. He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act, including the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust.” “We deeply apologize for causing such a development the day before the opening ceremony,” Hashimoto said.

ARGENTINA

Nonbinary ID option started

People obtaining a national identity document were able to mark their gender with an “X” beginning on Wednesday, under a presidential decree that puts the nation at the forefront of such issues in Latin America. The option is meant to safeguard gender identity. A decree published in the country’s official gazette stated that an “X” could signify a number of statuses ranging from “nonbinary” or “indeterminate” to “another meaning which can be used to identify a person who does not feel understood under the male/female binary.” President Alberto Fernandez celebrated the decree with a ceremony at the capital’s Bicentennial Museum. “The state should not care about the sex of its citizens,” he said.

ISRAEL

Lawmakers seek NSO review

A parliamentary review panel might recommend changes to defense export policy over high-profile allegations that spyware sold by cyberfirm NSO Group has been abused in several countries, a senior lawmaker said yesterday. “We certainly have to look anew at this whole subject of licenses granted by” the Defense Export Controls Agency, Ram Ben-Barak, head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, told Army Radio. Israel has appointed an interministerial team to assess reports published since Sunday following an investigation by 17 media organizations, which said that NSO’s Pegasus software had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights advocates.

UNITED STATES

Drug firms to pay US$26bn

Prosecutors from several states on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping proposed settlement under which four pharmaceutical companies accused of fueling the country’s opioid epidemic would pay up to US$26 billion to resolve thousands of claims in federal and state courts. McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson would pay to resolve about 4,000 claims and finance prevention and treatment programs, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. The settlement is the largest in a multiyear legal effort to hold the industry accountable for the opioids crisis, which has caused more than 500,000 deaths in the past 20 years.