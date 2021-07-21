SINGAPORE
Teen murdered at school
A 13-year-old boy was found dead on Monday at a school, while a fellow student was arrested and an axe seized, police said. It was a rare incident in the city-state, which is known for its zero-tolerance approach to wrongdoing and has one of the world’s lowest crime rates. Police were called to the prestigious state high school, where they found the 13-year-old with many wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old was arrested for suspected involvement, police said in a statement. The teenagers did not know one another, according to preliminary investigations. The suspect was charged in court with murder yesterday and police said they would ask him to undergo a psychiatric assessment. Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing (陳振聲) said he was “shocked to receive news of the tragic incident.” “Our thoughts are with the families of the students concerned,” Chan said.
ISRAEL
Ben & Jerry’s exits Palestine
US ice cream firm Ben & Jerry’s on Monday said that it would stop selling ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories, saying its sale “is inconsistent with our values. We “hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners,” the Unilever subsidiary said in a statement, without elaborating. More than 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where tensions often flare up between settlers and the Palestinian population. “We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region,” the company said, adding that its license would not be renewed when it expires at the end of next year. The company said its products would continue to be sold in Israel “through a different arrangement.” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that “there are lots of ice cream, but we have only one state. Ben & Jerry’s decided to brand itself as an anti-Israel ice cream.”
UNITED KINGDOM
First heat warning issued
The Met Office on Monday issued its first ever amber extreme heat warning, saying unusually high temperatures expected in western areas and continuing high nighttime temperatures created potential risks to health. The alert is the first issued by the Met Office since the national meteorological service launched its extreme heat national severe weather warning system at the start of last month to help better inform people of the risks hot weather can bring. Temperatures are expected to rise to possibly 33°C, the Met Office said. “The impacts of extreme heat can be many and varied. It can have health consequences, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable, and it can impact infrastructure, including transport and energy,” the office said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Austin to visit ASEAN
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is to visit Southeast Asia, the Pentagon said, a trip that would include stops in the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. “Secretary Austin’s visit will demonstrate the importance the ... administration places on Southeast Asia and on ASEAN as an essential part of the Indo-Pacific’s architecture,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The US embassy in Hanoi yesterday said that Austin’s trip would start on Friday. “This trip will underscore the enduring US commitment to the region, and our interest in upholding the rules-based international order in the region and promoting ASEAN centrality,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore — even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally. Singapore provides messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna free under its national vaccination program, but thousands of people have paid as much as S$25 (US$18.5) for Sinovac’s CoronaVac. “I personally don’t trust [mRNA] results, compared with something that is traditional, which has been used for over 100 years,” said Tan Bin Seng, a retired Singaporean doctor, referring to inactivated virus vaccines. Some see no
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being
There is a substantial gap in the amount of antibodies that messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and inactivated virus vaccines can generate against the virus that causes COVID-19, said a Hong Kong study, in the latest finding on what might have contributed to varied outcomes following mass vaccination programs. The research, published in The Lancet on Thursday, found that antibody levels among Hong Kong health workers who have been fully vaccinated with BioNTech’s mRNA shot are about 10 times higher than those observed in the recipients of the inactivated virus vaccine from Sinovac Biotech. While disease-fighting antibodies do not account for the full