Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat.
As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China.
It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and disputed by the government.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Meanwhile Beijing, which has criticized Washington for its hasty withdrawal, urged its citizens to leave the country “as soon as possible” after evacuating 210 nationals.
The “complex and severe domestic security situation” prompted the evacuation warning, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
On Friday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that their fighters had captured the town of Islam Qala on the Iranian frontier and the Torghundi crossing with Turkmenistan.
A spokesman for the governor of Herat Province on Saturday said that the authorities were deploying fresh troops to retake the Islam Qala post, the biggest trade crossing between Iran and Afghanistan.
“They will be sent there soon,” he told reporters.
The Afghan government has repeatedly dismissed the Taliban’s gains as having little strategic value, but the seizure of multiple border crossings and the taxes they generate will likely fill the group’s coffers with new revenue.
With the Taliban having routed much of northern Afghanistan in recent weeks, the government holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be reinforced and resupplied by air.
The Afghan air force was under severe strain even before the Taliban’s lightning offensive overwhelmed the government’s northern and western positions, putting further pressure on the country’s limited aircraft and pilots.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the US military mission would end on Aug. 31 — nearly 20 years after it began — but he admitted it was “highly unlikely” Kabul would be able to control the entire country.
“The ‘status quo’ is not an option,” Biden said of staying in the country. “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan.”
Biden said the Afghan people alone should determine their future, but he acknowledged the uncertainty about what that would look like.
Asked if a Taliban takeover was inevitable, the president said: “No, it is not.”
Afghan commandos clashed with the insurgents this week in a provincial capital for the first time, with thousands of people fleeing Qala-i-Naw, in Badghis Province.
On Friday, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said that government forces had “full control” of the city, but a local official said on Saturday that the insurgents had attacked again during the night.
About 100km from the Iranian border, Ismail Khan — a veteran warlord whose fighters helped US forces topple the Taliban in 2001 — deployed his fighters to back government forces fighting against the insurgents.
Hundreds of Khan’s fighters deployed across the city of Herat and manned its gates, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported.
“We are defending Herat ... especially since the Taliban intend to attack Herat. We will defend the city and its people until the last drop of our blood,” fighter Basir Ahmad said.
“We have deployed our forces to support this system and the people,” said Maroof Gholami, a commander of Khan’s militia.
However, Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan warned that deploying militias could further deteriorate the situation.
“If things translate into some kind of warfare between militias and Taliban, it will be dangerous,” Khan told reporters. “Therefore, it is important that Afghan government’s capacity to defend these attacks and these security challenges is strengthened.”
