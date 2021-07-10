Tropical Storm Elsa on Thursday carved a destructive and soaking path up the US east coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a US Navy base in Georgia that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.
Elsa’s winds strengthened to 85 kph, as the storm dropped heavy rains on parts of North Carolina and Virginia, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Elsa was passing over the eastern mid-Atlantic states on Thursday night and was expected to move near or over the northeastern US yesterday.
Photo: AFP
No significant change in strength was expected through yesterday, and Elsa was forecast to become a post-topical cyclone by yesterday night, the center said.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect along the coast from North Carolina to Massachusetts.
There was a chance that Long Island in New York would see sustained tropical storm-force winds late on Thursday night and into yesterday morning, the US National Weather Service said.
The service’s Morehead City, North Carolina, office wrote on Twitter that a tornado was spotted near Fairfield on Thursday afternoon.
A tornado warning had been issued for North Carolina’s Hyde County and surrounding counties.
Elsa seemed to spare Florida from significant damage, although it still threatened flooding downpours and caused several tornado warnings.
Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said that one person was killed on Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two vehicles.
A spokesperson for the US Naval Air Force Atlantic Office said that a sailor assigned to a patrol and reconnaissance squadron was killed in Jacksonville on Thursday.
Nine people were on Wednesday injured evening in Georgia’s coastal Camden County when a tornado struck a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees.
Eight people who had sustained injuries were taken to hospitals, a military spokesperson said.
The tornado flipped over multiple recreational vehicles, throwing one of them into a lake 61m away, the service said in a preliminary report early on Thursday.
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced a wave of vandalism across Canada that saw churches damaged, and statues of monarchs splashed with red paint and torn down. These acts followed the discoveries of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at former indigenous boarding schools that has provoked anger and grief in indigenous communities, and beyond, along with a reckoning of the country’s colonial history. “It is unacceptable and wrong that acts of vandalism and arson are being seen across the country, including against Catholic churches,” Trudeau told a news conference. “I understand the anger that’s out there, against the federal government, against