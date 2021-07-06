US President Joe Biden on Sunday celebrated Independence Day with an upbeat assessment of a nation he said is roaring back to post-pandemic life, even if COVID-19 has yet to be fully “vanquished.”
Speaking before a festive crowd of 1,000 guests on the White House South Lawn, Biden drew a comparison between the declaration of independence from Britain in 1776 and today’s rapid recovery from the pandemic.
“Two-hundred-and-forty-five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus,” Biden told the crowd of invited military personnel and essential workers.
Photo: AFP
“We’ve gained the upper hand against this virus,” the president said, but added: “Don’t get me wrong: COVID-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the Delta variant” of SARS-CoV-2.
Biden paid tribute to those who had lost their lives, with the number of deaths in the US at 605,526, but he struck an overwhelmingly optimistic note, suggesting that under his leadership the nation — bitterly and at times violently divided under the administration of former US president Donald Trump — is “coming back together.”
“Over the last year, we have lived through some of our darkest days,” Biden said. “We are about to see our brightest future.”
Large crowds packed the National Mall for a huge fireworks display in yet another sign that the US was looking to its July 4 holiday as a moment to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror.
During last year’s holiday, with the pandemic near its summer peak and towns across the US reeling from protests against racism and the police, Washington and other big cities held only muted celebrations.
Despite the atmosphere of Sunday’s victory party, the Biden administration says it is concerned about the large numbers of people who have still not been vaccinated.
The heavily promoted White House goal of getting seven in 10 adults their first shot by Independence Day narrowly failed, and when it comes to full vaccinations, only 46 percent of Americans have received two doses.
That lag comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread.
Hospitals are starting to fill up again, especially in Utah, Missouri, Arkansas and Wyoming. US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Sunday told NBC that unvaccinated people now account for 99.2 percent of COVID-19 deaths.
The fireworks smoke will have barely cleared before Biden has to return to a complex political fight for the survival of his legislative agenda this summer.
Negotiations continue on a bipartisan infrastructure deal and fractious debate within his Democratic Party looms on a much broader spending package that has no support from Republicans.
The president visited a cherry farm in Michigan on Saturday to tout a positive employment report hailed as a sign of economic resurgence.
In his speech on the White House South Lawn, Biden said that the US was on the move again.
“We’re seeing record job creation and record economic growth — the best in four decades and, I might add, the best in the world.”
The Biden administration also sent Cabinet secretaries and other officials to sports events, cookouts and festivals nationwide as part of its “America’s Back Together” celebration, while the White House — at least outwardly — continues to brim with confidence. Six in 10 respondents in a poll by the Washington Post and ABC News gave Biden positive ratings for his handling of the pandemic.
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to