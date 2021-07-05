Rescue work suspended at collapsed condo in Florida

AP, SURFSIDE, Florida





Rescuers on Saturday suspended their search for the living and the dead in the rubble of a collapsed South Florida condo building to allow crews to start preparing the unstable remainder of the structure for demolition ahead of a tropical storm.

The search and rescue mission was halted in the afternoon as workers began the precarious business of boring holes to hold explosives in the concrete of the still-standing portion of the Champlain Towers South tower in Surfside, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives awaiting word on missing loved ones.

In the closed-door briefing, Jadallah said the suspension was a necessary safety measure because the drilling could cause the structure to fail.

People visit a makeshift memorial near the site of a collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

If that were to happen, “It’s just going to collapse without warning,” he said.

However, in video that one of the relatives livestreamed on social media, one of them was heard calling it “devastating” that the search was on pause.

She asked whether rescuers could at least work the perimeter of the site so as not “to stop the operation for so many painful hours.”

Also on Saturday, the confirmed death toll from the partial collapse of the 12-story building rose to 24 with the discovery of two more bodies. There were 121 people still unaccounted for.

Concerns had been mounting over the past week that the damaged structure was at risk of failure, endangering the crews below. The search in adjacent areas of the collapse site was curtailed, and shifts detected by monitors early on Thursday prompted a 15-hour suspension of the entire effort until engineers determined it was safe to resume.

The building would not come down until today at the earliest, Jadallah said.

That estimate was based on how many holes the demolition team needs to drill, he said, adding that the process has to move slowly to prevent a premature collapse.

With Tropical Storm Elsa looming in the Caribbean and forecast to move toward the state in the coming days, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said demolishing the “tottering” and “structurally unsound” structure is the prudent thing to do.

“If the building is taken down, this will protect our search and rescue teams, because we don’t know when it could fall over,” DeSantis said at a news conference earlier in the day. “And, of course, with these gusts, potentially that would create a really severe hazard.”

“The fear was that [Elsa] may take the building down for us and take it down in the wrong direction,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.