The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.
The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to wound a male police officer from behind before turning it on himself.
The attack, caught on video, has put a spotlight on the growing tensions between residents and the police, which has been criticized for employing excessive force during democracy protests that roiled the territory before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AFP
Police and Hong Kong government officials have condemned the attack, as well as online comments that they say glorify and mourn the perpetrator as a hero.
“Advocating members of the public to mourn for the attacker is no different from supporting terrorism,” the government said in a statement yesterday. “It will incite further hatred, divide the society, and eventually breach social order and endanger public safety, threatening every one in Hong Kong.”
The department said it would investigate whether the attacker had any accomplices or whether he was incited by others to commit the crime, warning that the internet is not “beyond the law.”
Soy milk producer Vitasoy pledged to support the investigation after the attacker was reported by local media to be a staff member.
However, the firm has become the latest target of Chinese social media users’ calls for a boycott after an employee circulated a memo online offering condolences to the family of the attacker.
In a statement on the Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo, Vitasoy said on Saturday that a staff member had circulated the memo, which it described as “extremely inappropriate” and without authorization, adding that it reserved the right to take legal action.
“What this employee wrote should not have been made public and should not have been published internally,” the company said. “Vitasoy Group sincerely apologizes for any troubles or grievances this has caused. We support Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity, stability and development.”
The worker’s memo triggered a flood of online calls for a boycott of Vitasoy, which gets two-thirds of its revenue from mainland China.
The hashtag “#Vitasoygetoutofthemainland” has garnered almost 100 million views.
On Friday, people went to the scene of the attack, some with children, to pay their respects to the attacker and lay flowers.
Chinese actor Gong Jun (龔俊), who previously endorsed a Vitasoy product, late on Friday announced that he was ending commercial cooperation with the company, state-run tabloid the Global Times reported.
His announcement followed that of another Chinese actor, Ren Jialun (任嘉倫), who said he was also ceasing cooperation with Vitasoy, the newspaper added.
Fashion retailer H&M on Thursday said that its sales took a hit in China after it voiced concerns over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, leading to a social media-inspired boycott by shoppers.
Additional reporting by Reuters
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,