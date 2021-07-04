INDONESIA
New lockdown imposed
The country yesterday imposed a partial lockdown in the capital, Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grappled with an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections. Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in virus hotspots across the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than 25,000 new cases and 539 deaths on Friday, both new daily records. The country’s daily caseload has more than quadrupled in less than a month.
FIJI
COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Authorities have warned of a rising death toll from COVID-19 as an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 threatened to overwhelm the South Pacific nation’s health system. Two more deaths were reported yesterday, along with hundreds of new infections just days after the country recorded its biggest-ever daily increase. “The steady increase in average daily case numbers in combination with other indicators suggest higher daily numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks,” Permanent Health Secretary James Fong said in a statement on Friday. The nation went an entire year without recording any community cases until April, when it was hit by a second wave of the quick-spreading Delta variant.
UNITED STATES
Miami condo evacuated
The city of North Miami Beach on Friday ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions about 8km from the site of last week’s deadly collapse in South Florida. An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in nearby Surfside found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January, the city said in a news release. The mayor of Miami-Dade County had suggested an audit of buildings 40 and older to make sure they are in compliance with the local recertification process after the condo building collapse last week that killed at least 22 people and left more than 120 still missing.
MEXICO
Rupture sets sea ablaze
The country’s state-owned oil company on Friday said it experienced a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters. Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames. Pemex said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field. The leak near dawn occurred about 150m from a drilling platform.
UKRAINE
Photos spark controversy
Authorities on Friday found themselves buried in controversy after official pictures showed female soldiers practicing for a parade in heels. The country is preparing to stage a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union’s breakup, and the Ministry of Defense released photographs of fatigue-clad female soldiers marching in mid-heel black pumps. Several lawmakers close to former president Petro Poroshenko showed up in parliament with pairs of shoes and encouraged the minister of defense to wear high heels to the parade. “It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea,” said Inna Sovsun, a member of the Golos party, pointing to health risks.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,