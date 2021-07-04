When their two-year-old son, Biel, started falling over a lot and had difficulty climbing stairs after learning to walk, Jaume Puig and his wife sought medical help to figure out the problem. After visiting several doctors, the toddler was diagnosed with low vision, a condition far more common than blindness that makes daily tasks a challenge.
In Biel’s case, it was due to an optic nerve problem, but the condition can also be caused by defects in the retina, brain or other parts of the visual system, or by conditions such as glaucoma or macular degeneration.
Low vision cannot be corrected with glasses or surgery. While magnifiers can help with specific tasks like reading, there was no available technology to help the toddler get around. So in 2017, Puig, a Spanish electrical engineer, and his wife, Constanza Lucero, a doctor, founded Biel Glasses, a company that created a digital device to help those with low vision to move about safely on their own.
“There are canes and guide dogs. Nothing else. We got into this because we saw there was a need for it,” Puig, 52, told reporters at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering.
The headset is on display at the show. A cross between gaming goggles and glasses, it creates a 3D image onto which text, graphics and video can be overlaid upon real-world images.
It also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and signal obstacles.
“We thought we could use these technologies to take advantage of the vision he does have so he can be more independent. Maybe we can’t cure him, but we can help him,” said Puig of his son, who is now eight.
When a wearer approaches an object blocking their path, a large red circle will appear on the screen warning them of the obstacle.
It also allows them to zoom in on a street sign or other object.
Developing the glasses cost 900,000 euros (US$1 million), of which the couple invested 65,000 euros of their own money, while the rest came from public institutions and crowdfunding.
They worked with a team of doctors and computer engineers, among them one of Spain’s top specialists on low vision, to create the product, which has been approved for use in the EU. It is expected to go on sale in Spain and Denmark later this year.
The glasses, which need to be customized for the specific needs of each user, cost 4,900 euros.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,