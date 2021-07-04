Protesters in coup-hit Myanmar yesterday marked the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing by burning his portrait and staging fake funerals.
The nation has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the Feb. 1 coup, which ousted civilian leader Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.
Almost 890 civilians have died in a crackdown by the Burmese State Administration Council — as the junta calls itself — and almost 6,500 have been arrested, a local monitoring group has said.
Yesterday, anti-coup demonstrators posted pictures on social media of a traditional noodle soup dish called mohinga, which is often served at funerals in Myanmar.
“I made [mohinga] on his [Min Aung Hlaing’s] birthday, because I want him to die soon,” one Yangon resident told reporters. “Many innocent people lost their lives because of him. So, if he died, the whole country would be happy.”
In Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, some activists burned pictures of the junta leader and set fire to fake coffins at mock funerals.
Min Aung Hlaing turned 65 yesterday — the age he would have been subject to mandatory retirement while he headed up the armed forces, as stipulated by the country’s 2008 constitution.
Some analysts believe that was a factor in his power-grab, because he had not been able to see a path to higher office with the help of the military-backed political party, which was routed in the election last year.
Before the coup, Min Aung Hlaing was considered an international pariah, condemned for presiding over the brutal 2017 crackdown on the country’s stateless Rohingya population.
He has been banned from Facebook for stoking hate speech against the persecuted minority, and UN investigators have called on him and other top army leaders to be prosecuted for genocide.
However, for years, he has steadfastly denied nearly all allegations of human rights abuses and said the military operations, which drove about 750,000 Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, were justified to root out insurgents.
He was tapped to lead Myanmar’s armed forces in 2011, just as a previous generation of military leaders was transitioning the country to a parliamentary system after decades of junta rule.
Min Aung Hlaing’s regime has faced international condemnation and sanctions since the putsch, with concerns over mounting violence, political prisoners, Internet shutdowns and a clawing back of press freedom.
The council yesterday said it was working on achieving “enduring peace for the entire nation,” a state-run newspaper reported.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,