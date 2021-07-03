World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Ghosn accomplices face jail

Prosecutors are seeking jail sentences of nearly three years for an American father-son duo who admitted to helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jump bail and flee Japan, they said yesterday. The prosecutors told a Tokyo court they are seeking a sentence of two years, 10 months for former special forces operative Michael Taylor, and two years, six months for his son, Peter. “Michael Taylor ... played a leading role. His responsibility is extremely grave,” one of the prosecutors said, calling Ghosn’s “unprecedented” December 2019 escape a “sophisticated and bold crime.” The Taylors have been in custody since their arrest in May last year in the US for helping smuggle Ghosn onto a private jet in an audio equipment case, so he could fly to Lebanon, which has no extradition agreement with Japan. Ghosn had led Nissan for nearly two decades, but was arrested in 2018 on allegations of financial crimes, which he denies.

AUSTRALIA

Nation to cut arrivals by half

Australia yesterday announced a dramatic cut in the number of people who would be allowed to enter the country, as it struggles to contain COVID-19 cluster infections that plunged major cities into lockdown. With almost half of the nation’s population under stay-at-home orders, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that quotas for overseas arrivals would be cut by about 50 percent to help prevent further outbreaks. Under the “zero COVID” strategy, just 6,000 people are allowed to enter Australia on overseas commercial flights each week, and arrivals must undergo mandatory two weeks hotel quarantine. That quota would be cut to about 3,000 by the middle of this month, Morrison said, although the government would step up its private repatriation flights. Morrison announced the decision amid growing anger over repeated snap lockdowns, the leakiness of hotel quarantine facilities and what critics have dubbed a vaccine “stroll out.”

UNITED KINGDOM

MP elected in key vote

The sister of murdered lawmaker Jo Cox yesterday was narrowly elected to her old seat in parliament in a by-election seen as a make-or-break for Keir Starmer, the embattled leader of the opposition Labour Party. The by-election was closely watched as the seat of Batley and Spen lies in Labour’s traditional northern English heartlands, a region where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party have increasingly been making inroads. Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater managed to see off her Conservative rival Ryan Stephenson by a slim margin of 323 votes, winning 35.27 percent of the vote overall. “I’m absolutely delighted that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected division and they’ve voted for hope,” Leadbeater said after the results were announced. The seat was previously held by her sister, Cox, who was murdered by a far-right extremist during the febrile Brexit referendum campaign in 2016.

UNITED STATES

Federal executions halted

The Department of Justice is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the administration of former president Donald Trump, which carried out 13 executions in six months. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement on Thursday night, saying he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions, while the department conducts a review of its policies and procedures. He gave no timetable.