The WHO is drawing up plans for the next phase of its probe of how the COVID-19 pandemic started, while an increasing number of scientists say the UN agency is not up to the task and should not be the one to investigate.
Many experts, some with strong ties to the WHO, say that political tensions between the US and China make it impossible for an investigation by the agency to find credible answers.
They say that what is needed is a broad, independent analysis closer to what happened in the aftermath of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Photo: AP
The first part of a joint WHO-China study of how COVID-19 started concluded in March that the virus probably jumped to humans from animals and that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely.”
The next phase might try to examine the first human cases in more detail or pinpoint the animals responsible — possibly bats, perhaps by way of some intermediate creature.
The idea that the pandemic somehow started in a laboratory — and perhaps involved an engineered virus — has gained traction with US President Joe Biden ordering a review of US intelligence within 90 days to assess the possibility.
Earlier this month, WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Michael Ryan said that the agency was working out the final details of the next phase of its probe, and that because WHO works “by persuasion,” it lacks the power to compel China to cooperate.
Some said that is precisely why a WHO-led examination is doomed to fail.
“We will never find the origins relying on the World Health Organization,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at Georgetown University. “For a year and a half, they have been stonewalled by China, and it’s very clear they won’t get to the bottom of it.”
The US and other countries can either try to piece together what intelligence they have, revise international health laws to give WHO the powers it needs or create some new entity to investigate, Gostin said.
The first phase of WHO’s mission required getting China’s approval not only for the experts who traveled there, but for their entire agenda and the report they ultimately produced.
Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University, called it a “farce,” and said that determining whether the virus jumped from animals or escaped from a lab is more than a scientific question and has political dimensions beyond the WHO’s expertise.
The closest genetic relative to SARS-CoV-2 was previously discovered in a 2012 outbreak, after six miners fell sick with pneumonia after being exposed to infected bats in China’s Mojiang mine. In the past year, Chinese authorities sealed off the mine and confiscated samples from scientists, while ordering locals not to talk to visiting journalists.
Although China initially pushed hard to look for the coronavirus’ origins, it pulled back abruptly early last year, as the virus overtook the globe. An Associated Press investigation in December last year found that Beijing imposed restrictions on the publication of COVID-19 research, including mandatory review by central government officials.
Jamie Metzl, who sits on a WHO advisory group, has suggested along with colleagues the possibility of an alternative investigation set up by the G7.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,