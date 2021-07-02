Two Serbian secret police chiefs have been sentenced by the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, to 12 years in prison for their role in atrocities during the war in Bosnia.
Jovica Stanisic, the former head of the Serbian State Security Service and his deputy, Franko “Frenki” Simatovic, who ran the agency’s special forces unit, were ruled to have been “involved in providing some support” to Serb paramilitaries who carried out ethnic cleansing in the Bosnian town of Bosanski Samac.
The ruling marks the first time that senior Serbian officials from former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic’s regime in the 1990s have been found guilty of war crimes committed in Bosnia.
Photo: AP
It has been the longest-running international war crimes case in history, as Stanisic and Simatovic were first charged in 2003.
On Wednesday, the two men were detained in The Hague, pending arrangements for transfer to another prison.
Both have served more than six years in jail, which is to be deducted from their sentences.
Announcing the verdict, Judge Burton Hall said the prosecution had failed in most cases to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the two men orchestrated crimes committed by Serb paramilitaries across Croatia and Bosnia.
However, Hall said there was proof of their involvement and legal responsibility for killings in Bosanski Samac, through their provision of “practical assistance” in the form of training the paramilitaries, who later committed “crimes of murder, forcible displacement and persecution.”
The two defendants were also aware that their own acts contributed to the crimes.
Samac is a town that straddles the Sava River, with part of it in Croatia and part in Bosnia.
It came under attack on April 17, 1992, from units of the Yugoslav National Army, controlled from Belgrade, and Serb paramilitary groups.
After local Serbs took over the town, Muslims and Croats were rounded up. Many were executed on the spot, while others were sent to brutal prison camps.
However, the tribunal found that while the two men were well aware of the campaign of ethnic cleansing carried out in Croatia and Bosnia, the prosecution failed to show that the “only reasonable inference from the evidence was that Stanisic and Simatovic shared the intent to further the common criminal purpose.”
Despite the narrowly drawn nature of the verdict, Kada Hotic, whose son, husband and two brothers were killed in the genocide at Srebrenica, expressed partial satisfaction.
“They were sentenced to 12 years each. The charges are terrible, but the court did not take everything into account. And all in all, they are guilty. And Serbia is [shown to be] involved in these crimes,” Hotic told the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network in The Hague.
The prosecution also gave a muted welcome to the verdict.
“The convictions of Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic today are steps forward in ensuring accountability for those most responsible for the atrocity crimes committed during the conflicts in the former Yugoslavia,” said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for the Criminal Tribunals, the body also charged with overseeing war crime cases from the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.
“As senior officials in the State Security Service of the Republic of Serbia, Stanisic and Simatovic contributed to the commission of crimes by paramilitary forces and other armed groups in furtherance of ethnic cleansing campaigns against non-Serbs,” he added.
Wayne Jordash, a lawyer representing Stanisic, said the verdict was a face-saving compromise aimed at justifying the lengthy process.
“Basically they were found guilty with very weak evidence, and they convicted them to justify that they were being tried twice,” he said.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
STEPS BACKWARD? Legislation to combat hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people has stalled in Italy, and Hungary has barred sharing gay content in sex education classes Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after COVID-19 pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBTQ+ rights tempered some of the celebratory air. Authorities have banned Istanbul Pride events since 2015, citing public security, and more recently, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that at least 25 people were detained. Virus concerns forced cancelations of Pride events in Lisbon and the postponement of London’s event. In Berlin, demonstrators set off on three routes toward the central Alexanderplatz to avoid bigger gatherings during the pandemic