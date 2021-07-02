Tour guide shows Singapore’s gangland past

AFP, SINGAPORE





A reformed gang member points out what were once opium dens and brothels on a tour of Singapore’s financial district that explores the squeaky-clean Asian business hub’s criminal past.

Now known for its clockwork orderliness and having one of the world’s lowest crime rates, the nation was once a gritty port plagued by rival mobsters.

“This was the headquarters of the biggest gang in Singapore,” says tour guide Bruce Mathieu, gesturing at a quiet street now housing restaurants, a hair salon and brightly colored murals.

Tour guide Bruce Mathieu, second left, leads a “Triad Trails” tour of Singapore’s Chinatown area on June 19. Photo: AFP

He recalled wandering the area as a child during the 1970s, among street food vendors pushing carts, gambling halls and the distinctive smell of opium wafting down to the street from illicit upper-floor dens.

Singapore’s gangland history traces its roots to so-called “secret societies” formed by Chinese immigrants when they flocked to work in Singapore after it became a key British trading post in the 1800s.

The groups played an important role by providing the army of newcomers with a social network, help finding jobs — and protection.

Chinese immigrants had to join secret societies to avoid “getting bullied, getting robbed, getting killed,” Mathieu said.

Remnants of the gangs live on and criminal cases are still regularly linked to them, but nowhere near the scale of the past.

Besides sharing historical tidbits, Mathieu candidly recounts his life of crime and drug addiction in the hope that it will keep others from making the same mistakes.

The ex-gang member has spent about 20 years in prison for drug possession, robbery, assault, stabbing, theft and forgery.

Members of the tour gasped as the 51-year-old recalled his first gang fight at the age of 12 — after his friend was stabbed, he ran over to try to stop the bleeding with his T-shirt.

During his last stint in prison, which ended five years ago, the pain of being separated from his young daughter motivated him to quit drugs and leave his gang.

He now works as a motivational speaker and helps lead the “Triad Trails” tour to fight stereotypes about ex-offenders, an initiative partly organized by a non-profit group supporting former inmates.