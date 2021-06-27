World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Tesla to recall 285,000 cars

Electric vehicle giant Tesla is to “recall” more than 285,000 vehicles from the market after an investigation found issues with its assisted driving software that could cause road collisions, a government regulator announced late on Friday. Tesla would contact affected users to upgrade their vehicle’s software remotely for free, a State Administration for Market Regulation notice said, adding that it affects some imported and domestically manufactured Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. “Due to issues with the cruise control system ... the driver can easily activate the cruise control function by mistake,” the agency said in the notice.

MALI

Six soldiers killed in raid

Six soldiers were on Friday killed in a raid in the center of the war-torn Sahel state, in a violent day which also saw 15 UN peacekeepers wounded in a car-bomb attack further north. The UN wrote on Twitter that an evacuation was under way after a car bomb struck a temporary base near Tarkint. German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that 12 of the peacekeepers were German and that three were seriously injured. Two of the three were in stable condition, she said in a statement, while one underwent surgery. All of the wounded have been evacuated by helicopter, she added. One Belgian soldier was also injured in the attack, the Belgian Ministry of Defence said.

FRANCE

Killer of rapist freed

A woman who killed her rapist husband was on Friday spared any more jail time. Valerie Bacot, who shot her husband, Daniel Polette, dead in 2016, was sentenced to a four-year term, with three years suspended. She walked free from the court in Saone-et-Loire, as she had already served a year in pretrial detention. Announcing the jury’s decision, Judge Celine Therme said the court had recognized the “terror” that Bacot had endured for years. Prosecutors had told the court that the 40-year-old should not go back to prison, as she was “very clearly a victim” of her tyrannical husband.

MEXICO

Shoot-out leaves 18 dead

A shoot-out between suspected drug cartels on Friday left 18 people dead, a government official said. The gunfight happened in a remote area of Zacatecas state, government spokeswoman Rocio Aguilar said. Drug-related violence has claimed more than 300,000 lives in Mexico since 2006, when the government started deploying federal troops to fight the cartels. “There were 18 dead, and the confrontation occurred in the community of San Juan Capistrano, in the municipality of Valparaiso,” Aguilar added. The battle was between rival gangs fighting over turf, she told Milenio TV.

UNITED STATES

Death toll rises in collapse

Four people were on Friday confirmed dead and 159 unaccounted for following the collapse of an oceanfront apartment building near Miami Beach, as rescue teams scoured a mountain of rubble in a desperate search for survivors. The state’s governor called for full light to be shed without delay on the causes of the freak disaster, which reduced one wing of a 12-story tower to a gigantic pile of debris. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said late on Friday that authorities were still without news of 159 people who might have been asleep in Champlain Tower South at the time of the collapse, fueling fears of a much higher death toll.