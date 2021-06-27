CHINA
Tesla to recall 285,000 cars
Electric vehicle giant Tesla is to “recall” more than 285,000 vehicles from the market after an investigation found issues with its assisted driving software that could cause road collisions, a government regulator announced late on Friday. Tesla would contact affected users to upgrade their vehicle’s software remotely for free, a State Administration for Market Regulation notice said, adding that it affects some imported and domestically manufactured Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. “Due to issues with the cruise control system ... the driver can easily activate the cruise control function by mistake,” the agency said in the notice.
MALI
Six soldiers killed in raid
Six soldiers were on Friday killed in a raid in the center of the war-torn Sahel state, in a violent day which also saw 15 UN peacekeepers wounded in a car-bomb attack further north. The UN wrote on Twitter that an evacuation was under way after a car bomb struck a temporary base near Tarkint. German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that 12 of the peacekeepers were German and that three were seriously injured. Two of the three were in stable condition, she said in a statement, while one underwent surgery. All of the wounded have been evacuated by helicopter, she added. One Belgian soldier was also injured in the attack, the Belgian Ministry of Defence said.
FRANCE
Killer of rapist freed
A woman who killed her rapist husband was on Friday spared any more jail time. Valerie Bacot, who shot her husband, Daniel Polette, dead in 2016, was sentenced to a four-year term, with three years suspended. She walked free from the court in Saone-et-Loire, as she had already served a year in pretrial detention. Announcing the jury’s decision, Judge Celine Therme said the court had recognized the “terror” that Bacot had endured for years. Prosecutors had told the court that the 40-year-old should not go back to prison, as she was “very clearly a victim” of her tyrannical husband.
MEXICO
Shoot-out leaves 18 dead
A shoot-out between suspected drug cartels on Friday left 18 people dead, a government official said. The gunfight happened in a remote area of Zacatecas state, government spokeswoman Rocio Aguilar said. Drug-related violence has claimed more than 300,000 lives in Mexico since 2006, when the government started deploying federal troops to fight the cartels. “There were 18 dead, and the confrontation occurred in the community of San Juan Capistrano, in the municipality of Valparaiso,” Aguilar added. The battle was between rival gangs fighting over turf, she told Milenio TV.
UNITED STATES
Death toll rises in collapse
Four people were on Friday confirmed dead and 159 unaccounted for following the collapse of an oceanfront apartment building near Miami Beach, as rescue teams scoured a mountain of rubble in a desperate search for survivors. The state’s governor called for full light to be shed without delay on the causes of the freak disaster, which reduced one wing of a 12-story tower to a gigantic pile of debris. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said late on Friday that authorities were still without news of 159 people who might have been asleep in Champlain Tower South at the time of the collapse, fueling fears of a much higher death toll.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If