Four members of the Saudi Arabian hit squad that killed US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 had received paramilitary training in the US that had been approved by the US Department of State, the New York Times reported late on Tuesday.
Khashoggi, a Saudi-born US resident who wrote for the Washington Post, was an outspoken critic of the Saudi Arabian leadership, with which he had once been close.
He was murdered on October 2, 2018, in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul by a team of agents sent from Riyadh.
Four of those operatives had received training from a private US security group, Tier 1 Group, a move first authorized by the administration of then-US president Barack Obama in 2014, the New York Times said.
That training continued at least until the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, it said.
It cited a document provided to the Trump administration by a top official from the parent company of Tier 1 Group, the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, who had applied for a senior post at the Pentagon.
In his written testimony, Louis Bremer confirmed that Tier 1 Group did provide training to the Saudi agents, but insisted that the training was “protective in nature” and “unrelated to their subsequent heinous acts.”
Bremer said that the four members of the kill team received the training in 2017, and that two of them had already participated in a previous course from October 2014 to January 2015.
The state department, contacted by Agence France-Presse, said it could not comment on this information, but called for the “responsible use ... of American military equipment and training.”
According to a US report released in February, seven members of an elite unit tasked with protecting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman were part of the hit squad that killed Khashoggi.
The New York Times did not specify whether the four operatives trained in the US belonged to this unit. The body of the dissident journalist, dismembered on the spot, has never been found.
After denying the assassination, Riyadh claimed the murder had been carried by Saudi agents who acted alone.
After an opaque trial in Saudi Arabia, five Saudis were sentenced to death and three sentenced to prison terms.
The death sentences have since been commuted.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If
A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the judge describing the case as “among the worst types of culpable homicide.” The abuse inflicted on Burmese national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was particularly awful and captured on closed-circuit television installed in the family’s home. The domestic worker was stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, court documents showed. The domestic worker died in July 2016, after her employer, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, repeatedly assaulted her over several hours. Gaiyathiri, 41, pleaded guilty in February to 28 charges, including
‘CONSPIRACY’: Three environmentalists of advocacy group Mother Nature were arrested for documenting waste drainage into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap River A Cambodian court has charged four environmental advocates with insulting the king and plotting against the government, an official said on Monday, after three of them were arrested for documenting waste run-off into a river. Use of royal defamation laws in Cambodia is a relatively new phenomenon, with the legislation only enacted in 2018. The three environmentalists — Sun Ratha, Ly Chandaravuth and Yim Leanghy of advocacy group Mother Nature — were on Wednesday arrested for documenting the draining of waste into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap River. Over the weekend, they were “charged with conspiracy to plot and for insulting the king,” Phnom