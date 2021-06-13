French soldiers have killed a Malian militant leader suspected of being responsible for the kidnapping and death of two French journalists in 2013, French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly said on Friday.
Parly said that French forces in the Sahel region killed “four terrorists” during an operation in northern Mali on Saturday last week, including Bayes Ag Bakabo, the prime suspect in the deaths of Radio France Internationale reporters Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon.
“His neutralisation means the end of a long wait,” Parly said, adding that Bakabo was in the village of Aguelhok and was allegedly preparing an attack against UN peacekeeping forces when he was killed.
Dupont and Verlon, both in their 50s and veteran journalists, were seized in the flashpoint northern Malian town of Kidal in November 2013 after interviewing a separatist Tuareg leader.
Their bullet-riddled bodies were found a few hours later, with al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb claiming the killings as revenge for France’s intervention against militant groups in the country earlier that year.
A French investigation concluded that Bakabo drove the pickup truck used to kidnap the two journalists.
The exact circumstances of their deaths have never been revealed, and relatives say that military secrecy has hampered efforts toward that end.
In November last year, UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard said that “the alleged perpetrators have been named, but are yet to be arrested and prosecuted.”
Callamard urged the governments of France and Mali “to advance the investigation without further delay so that justice may be served.”
Parly on Friday said that the operation “illustrates one of the main priorities of France in the Sahel region: taking down the main heads of terrorist groups that are causing havoc in the region.”
The news of Bakabo’s death emerged just a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a drawdown of French troops in the Sahel region, who number 5,100 in bases across the arid and volatile region on the southern fringe of the Sahara desert.
Macron did not give figures for the drawdown, but said that he wanted future French involvement to be limited to counterterror operations as part of a multi-nation European force.
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital. Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes. Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth. Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are
The head of the Philippine military on Monday visited a coral-fringed island his country occupies in the South China Sea, a move that could stoke already heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing in disputed waters claimed by both countries. During the visit, Philippine Armed Forces Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana commended service members for the role they played in protecting the island’s residents and “guarding the country’s territories” in the strategic waterway. The visit comes after diplomatic protests made by the Philippines in the past few months over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of “Chinese maritime militia” vessels inside