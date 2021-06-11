Plymouth Rock searched one last time

AP, BOSTON





Archeologists in the US are giving a grassy hilltop overlooking iconic Plymouth Rock one last look before a historical park is built to commemorate the Pilgrims and the Indigenous people who once called it home.

Braving sweltering heat, a team of about 20 graduate students enrolled in a master’s program at the University of Massachusetts Boston began excavating an undeveloped lot on Cole’s Hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this week.

The National Historic Landmark site — which contains the first cemetery used by the Pilgrims after they arrived from England in 1620 and was a Wampanoag village for thousands of years before that — has been poked and prodded numerous times over the past century.

People walk down stairs from Cole’s Hill toward a pavilion that shelters the Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

However, as organizations reboot COVID-19-pandemic-stalled plans to construct a permanent memorial they are calling Remembrance Park, this could be the last chance to mine the soil for native and colonial artifacts.

“Cole’s Hill is among the most sacred land we’ve got,” said Donna Curtin, executive director of the Pilgrim Society & Pilgrim Hall Museum, which owns the tract. “We want to make it more than just a grassy, empty lot. We want to engage people. And the archeology is deeply wedded to the site.”

David Landon of the university’s Fiske Center for Archeological Research, who is leading the effort, said that he is confident his team will recover items of interest from the site.

University of Massachusetts Boston graduate students Sean Fairweather, left, and Alex Patterson map an excavation site on Cole’s Hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“You don’t always get the opportunity to do work at sites that are so significant,” Landon said. “We know we’re going to find stuff — there’s no question about that. Any time you start digging in Plymouth, you find interesting stuff.”

Less than 48 hours into the excavation, which is scheduled to run through July 1, the team recovered what Landon calls “the debris of daily life”: a few Wampanoag artifacts, broken pieces of 1800s pottery, and the bones of cows and pigs — leftovers of a colonist’s dinner.

There are hopes for more.

A few small homes once stood on the area where they are digging, including an early 1700s mariner’s house.

To be built atop the hill overlooking Plymouth’s waterfront, Remembrance Park originally was conceived to mark last year’s 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim’s 1620 arrival, the founding of Plymouth Colony and the settlers’ historic interactions with the Wampanoag people.

However, the pandemic hit, idling many commemoration events, as well as construction.

The newly reimagined park is to highlight three periods of epic historical challenge: The Great Dying of 1616 to 1619, when deadly disease brought by other Europeans severely afflicted the Wampanoag people; the first winter of 1620-1621, when half of the Mayflower colonists perished of contagious sickness; and last year’s pandemic.

Linda Coombs, a Wampanoag tribal leader and rights advocate, said that she is glad attention is being paid to what is largely a forgotten chapter of history.

“People are unaware that the Great Dying happened,” Coombs said. “At school, you’re pounded with the story of 50 Pilgrims dying during their first winter, but during the Great Dying, about 50,000 Wampanoags died, as well as who knows how many other tribal people to the north in what’s now Maine. It’s kind of nice to see those numbers lined up side by side.”

Construction is expected to begin late next year or early in 2023 on the park project, said Curtin, whose Pilgrim Hall Museum is partnering with Plymouth 400 Inc, a nonprofit group.

“We want to create an interpretive space here where people can engage,” she said. “The park is intended to acknowledge and preserve what we’ve all lived through in 2020. It’s an opportunity to bring the past and present together in ways we never could have foreseen.”

If the archeologists make any transcendent finds, Landon said that he is confident they will be given more time to complete their work, if only because the townspeople share a sense of stewardship over Plymouth’s rich history.

“We’ll learn what we need to learn from the site before any construction takes place,” he said.