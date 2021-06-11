Archeologists in the US are giving a grassy hilltop overlooking iconic Plymouth Rock one last look before a historical park is built to commemorate the Pilgrims and the Indigenous people who once called it home.
Braving sweltering heat, a team of about 20 graduate students enrolled in a master’s program at the University of Massachusetts Boston began excavating an undeveloped lot on Cole’s Hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this week.
The National Historic Landmark site — which contains the first cemetery used by the Pilgrims after they arrived from England in 1620 and was a Wampanoag village for thousands of years before that — has been poked and prodded numerous times over the past century.
Photo: AP
However, as organizations reboot COVID-19-pandemic-stalled plans to construct a permanent memorial they are calling Remembrance Park, this could be the last chance to mine the soil for native and colonial artifacts.
“Cole’s Hill is among the most sacred land we’ve got,” said Donna Curtin, executive director of the Pilgrim Society & Pilgrim Hall Museum, which owns the tract. “We want to make it more than just a grassy, empty lot. We want to engage people. And the archeology is deeply wedded to the site.”
David Landon of the university’s Fiske Center for Archeological Research, who is leading the effort, said that he is confident his team will recover items of interest from the site.
Photo: AP
“You don’t always get the opportunity to do work at sites that are so significant,” Landon said. “We know we’re going to find stuff — there’s no question about that. Any time you start digging in Plymouth, you find interesting stuff.”
Less than 48 hours into the excavation, which is scheduled to run through July 1, the team recovered what Landon calls “the debris of daily life”: a few Wampanoag artifacts, broken pieces of 1800s pottery, and the bones of cows and pigs — leftovers of a colonist’s dinner.
There are hopes for more.
A few small homes once stood on the area where they are digging, including an early 1700s mariner’s house.
To be built atop the hill overlooking Plymouth’s waterfront, Remembrance Park originally was conceived to mark last year’s 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim’s 1620 arrival, the founding of Plymouth Colony and the settlers’ historic interactions with the Wampanoag people.
However, the pandemic hit, idling many commemoration events, as well as construction.
The newly reimagined park is to highlight three periods of epic historical challenge: The Great Dying of 1616 to 1619, when deadly disease brought by other Europeans severely afflicted the Wampanoag people; the first winter of 1620-1621, when half of the Mayflower colonists perished of contagious sickness; and last year’s pandemic.
Linda Coombs, a Wampanoag tribal leader and rights advocate, said that she is glad attention is being paid to what is largely a forgotten chapter of history.
“People are unaware that the Great Dying happened,” Coombs said. “At school, you’re pounded with the story of 50 Pilgrims dying during their first winter, but during the Great Dying, about 50,000 Wampanoags died, as well as who knows how many other tribal people to the north in what’s now Maine. It’s kind of nice to see those numbers lined up side by side.”
Construction is expected to begin late next year or early in 2023 on the park project, said Curtin, whose Pilgrim Hall Museum is partnering with Plymouth 400 Inc, a nonprofit group.
“We want to create an interpretive space here where people can engage,” she said. “The park is intended to acknowledge and preserve what we’ve all lived through in 2020. It’s an opportunity to bring the past and present together in ways we never could have foreseen.”
If the archeologists make any transcendent finds, Landon said that he is confident they will be given more time to complete their work, if only because the townspeople share a sense of stewardship over Plymouth’s rich history.
“We’ll learn what we need to learn from the site before any construction takes place,” he said.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
‘RISK OF DISRUPTION’: Ho Chi Minh City asked officials in Dong Nai Province to make its virus-control plan more favorable for workers and the transportation of goods Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday called on local governments to ease overly strict pandemic prevention measures that affect production and business activity, and prevent the nation from achieving its dual goals of fighting the virus and developing the economy. Vietnam is battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with about 5,500 cases reported in 39 of 63 provinces and cities since April last year. Several centers, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have put social distancing measures in place to curtail the virus, while others have imposed controls on returnees from affected areas, Chinh said in a statement. “Some locations,
Chinese authorities have marshalled extraordinary resources to monitor a herd of traveling elephants and to keep it away from residential areas. Media reports quoted the Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade as saying that a team of eight people have been tracking the elephants, around the clock, on the ground and by drone. In the latest update, authorities said that the herd of wild Asian elephants had been tracked to a forest just outside a village in Xiyang Township, in Yunnan Province, about 90km southwest of the city of Kunming, heading back in the direction they came from. Drone images showed the elephants lying down
A senior British judge has announced she is to quit Hong Kong’s top court when her term ends, adding that there are “all sorts of question marks” over Beijing’s new National Security Law, British media reported yesterday. Baroness Brenda Hale, the first female president of the British Supreme Court, is one of 13 foreign judges who are non-permanent members of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal. Unlike mainland China, where the courts are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, Hong Kong’s judicial system remains independent and based on common law — a major reason for its position as a global business