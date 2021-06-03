The largest vessel in the Iranian Navy yesterday caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semi-official news agencies reported.
The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said that efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran.
The fire was noticed at about 2:25am and firefighters attempted to get the blaze under control, Fars reported.
Photo: Asriran.com via AP
The vessel sank near the Port of Jask in Iran, about 1,270km southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz.
Photographs circulated on Iranian social media showed sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the vessel as a fire burned behind them.
State TV and semi-official news agencies referred to the Kharg as a “training ship.”
Fars published video of thick, black smoke rising from the ship early yesterday morning.
Satellite photographs from Planet Labs showed the Kharg off to the west of Jask on Tuesday. Satellites from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that track fires from space detected a blaze at Jask that started just before the time reported by Fars.
The Kharg serves as one of a few vessels in the Iranian Navy capable of providing replenishment at sea for its other ships. It can also lift heavy cargo and serve as a launch point for helicopters.
The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian Navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations that followed Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iranian officials offered no cause for the fire aboard the Kharg, but it comes after a series of mysterious explosions that began in 2019 targeting ships in the Gulf of Oman.
The US Navy later accused Iran of targeting the ships with limpet mines, timed explosives typically attached by divers to a vessel’s hull.
Iran denied targeting the vessels, although US Navy footage showed members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps removing one unexploded limpet mine from a vessel.
The incidents came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran after then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
The sinking of the Kharg marks the latest naval disaster for Iran. Last year, during an Iranian military training exercise, a missile mistakenly struck a naval vessel near the Port of Jask, killing19 sailors and wounding 15.
In 2018, an Iranian Navy destroyer sank in the Caspian Sea.
The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China
VICTORIA STATE: The latest outbreak has intensified criticism of a national vaccine rollout that Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino said is ‘not where it should be’ Five million people in Melbourne were yesterday ordered into a snap week-long lockdown, with officials blaming Australia’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for yet another virus outbreak in the second-biggest city in the nation. Facing a cluster of 26 cases linked to the “highly infectious” Indian strain of COVID-19, authorities issued stay-at-home orders for Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state from midnight. It is the fourth time that Melbourne has been plunged into lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including nearly four months of harsh restrictions last year. The cluster is believed to have begun with a traveler who returned to
Three South Korean companies and Seoul police this month have had to pull ads and other content after men’s rights groups claimed that “small penis” symbols were used, insulting men. The offending images? Hands with the thumbs and the index fingers pinching toward each other illustrating the reaching out for an object, but the gesture is also often used to indicate something small in size and, in South Korea, it is associated with a strident, albeit now defunct, feminist group that used the image in its logo. Exacerbating the problem, one ad and a menu involved were also advertising sausages. South Korea’s largest convenience
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll