China holds trial of Australian writer behind closed doors, blocks ambassador

AFP, BEIJING





The trial of an Australian academic detained for more than two years in China on espionage charges yesterday began behind closed doors, with Canberra voicing deep concerns over a lack of transparency after its ambassador was denied access.

Beijing has defended holding the trial of Yang Jun (楊軍) in secret, and criticized Australia for “interference” at a time of deteriorating relations between the nations.

The case was held behind closed doors in Beijing with a heavy security presence outside the courthouse.

Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher, third left, walks to the Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing where Australian writer Yang Hengjun was to face trial yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Chinese-born Yang, 56, who also goes by the pen name of Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), is one of two high-profile Australians detained in China on charges of spying.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne voiced deep concerns about China’s handling of the case, as a letter from Yang was released maintaining his innocence and referencing torture while being detained.

“We have not seen any explanation or evidence for the charges that have been brought against him,” Payne told ABC radio, adding that she had hoped the trial would be “transparent” with consular officials granted access.

Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher was yesterday turned away from the courtroom when he arrived.

“This is deeply regrettable, concerning and unsatisfying,” Fletcher told media outside the courtroom.

“We’ve long had concerns about this case, including a lack of transparency, and therefore conclude it to be an instance of arbitrary detention,” he said.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs later said that the trial had started, but would be held in secret.

“Australian citizen Yang Jun’s case involves state secrets, and is not held in open court in accordance with the law, with no arrangements for observers to sit in. This is entirely lawful and reasonable,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters.

He said the verdict would be given at “a later date.”