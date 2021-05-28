The trial of an Australian academic detained for more than two years in China on espionage charges yesterday began behind closed doors, with Canberra voicing deep concerns over a lack of transparency after its ambassador was denied access.
Beijing has defended holding the trial of Yang Jun (楊軍) in secret, and criticized Australia for “interference” at a time of deteriorating relations between the nations.
The case was held behind closed doors in Beijing with a heavy security presence outside the courthouse.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese-born Yang, 56, who also goes by the pen name of Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), is one of two high-profile Australians detained in China on charges of spying.
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne voiced deep concerns about China’s handling of the case, as a letter from Yang was released maintaining his innocence and referencing torture while being detained.
“We have not seen any explanation or evidence for the charges that have been brought against him,” Payne told ABC radio, adding that she had hoped the trial would be “transparent” with consular officials granted access.
Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher was yesterday turned away from the courtroom when he arrived.
“This is deeply regrettable, concerning and unsatisfying,” Fletcher told media outside the courtroom.
“We’ve long had concerns about this case, including a lack of transparency, and therefore conclude it to be an instance of arbitrary detention,” he said.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs later said that the trial had started, but would be held in secret.
“Australian citizen Yang Jun’s case involves state secrets, and is not held in open court in accordance with the law, with no arrangements for observers to sit in. This is entirely lawful and reasonable,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters.
He said the verdict would be given at “a later date.”
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents