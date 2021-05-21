Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a “corpse flower” — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors.
Solomon Leyva, a nursery owner in Alameda who deals in exceptionally rare plants, had been posting on social media about his Amorphophallus titanum.
When he saw a lot of interest in the giant blooming flower, he decided to wheel it on Monday to the abandoned building, where a line of people stretched down the block for most of the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Photo: AP
“I grabbed my wagon, went down to my greenhouse, put it in with the help of a friend of mine, dragged it down here to this abandoned building and people just started showing up,” Leyva said.
Leyva relaxed in a camping chair at the old Art Deco gas station and patiently answered the same questions again and again.
He estimated that by 4pm, at least 1,200 residents had visited the flower.
“Everyone has been commenting to me that the last time they saw this was in San Francisco — and there was a barrier and they had to wait for hours and they weren’t allowed to get near it,” Leyva said.
“I think everyone is tripping out that they can walk up and wiggle it and smell it,” he added.
Himanshu and Sayali Jain went with their three-year-old son after following the flower on social media.
“I just wanted to thank him, because I thought we’d never get to see it,” Sayali Jain said.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has barred his Cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public, but said the gag order did not mean the country was wavering in its defense of its sovereign rights. His decision follows weeks of strong rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), fueling tensions that have gone against Duterte’s policy of rapprochement and non-confrontation with Beijing. “This is my order now to the Cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children
China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the nation races to protect its COVID-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies. The ramp-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of virus cases in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long lines at inoculation sites despite heavy rain. Hefei, Anhui’s capital, administered 360,000 vaccine doses on Friday last week, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua news agency reported. Many nations in Asia,