Indian Navy helicopters yesterday scoured the sea for 89 people missing after a major cyclone slammed India, adding to the country’s woes as it suffered a record number of COVID-19 deaths.
Pummeling the western coast late on Monday, Cyclone Tauktae was the latest in what experts say is a growing number of ever-bigger storms in the Arabian Sea because of climate change warming its waters.
The Indian Ministry of Defense yesterday said that navy ships had rescued more than 600 people after waves up to 8m high hammered offshore oil installations.
Photo: AFP
However, planes and helicopters were still searching for 89 workers missing from one of several support vessels that slipped its moorings in the storm and sank.
M.K. Jha, head of the Indian Naval Western Command, said that the sea was so rough that they could not board life rafts.
Those rescued have “hope in their eyes, but certainly they are distressed ... they have been battered by the sea conditions for multiple hours,” Jha told the NDTV news channel.
Even before the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat State with gusts up to 185kph, associated heavy rains and strong winds killed about 20 people in western and southern India.
Once the storm hit, the death toll rose to at least 33, including a child crushed by a collapsing wall, an 80-year-old woman killed by a falling pole and a teenage girl by a crumbling roof.
“I have never experienced such intensity in my life,” said a hotel owner in the town of Bhavnagar, where the winds smashed windows on the seafront, and sent trees and power lines toppling.
More than 16,500 houses were damaged, 40,000 trees were uprooted and engineers were working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people.
There were also fears that at least 18 lions were missing in Gujarat, home to India’s only surviving Asiatic lions, as well thousands of other animals and birds, reports said.
Although the cyclone was one of the fiercest in decades, better forecasting than in previous disasters meant that 200,000 people in danger zones — including hundreds of COVID-19 patients — were moved to safety.
The deadly weather system hit as India’s healthcare system struggled with a coronavirus surge that in the past 24 hours killed a record 4,529 people.
“This is one of the most powerful cyclones we’ve faced in India for decades, and after weeks of chaos and devastating loss of life caused by COVID-19, it could not have come at a worse time,” said Santanu Chakraborty of the charity Save the Children.
“Thousands of children and their families have lost their homes and their livelihoods, and the damage caused to roads and infrastructure will put even more pressure on local administrations already struggling to cope with the fallout from the pandemic,” Chakraborty said.
