US President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers in a telephone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but stopped short of demanding an immediate end to eight days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages that have killed more than 200 people, most of them Palestinian.
Biden’s carefully worded statement came with his administration under pressure to respond more forcefully, despite its determination to wrench the US foreign policy focus away from Middle East conflicts.
Biden’s comments on a ceasefire were open-ended and similar to previous administration statements of support in principle for a ceasefire.
Photo: Reuters
That is in contrast to demands from dozens of Democratic lawmakers and others for an immediate halt by both sides, but the statement showed increased White House concern about the air and rocket attacks — including Israeli airstrikes aimed at weakening Hamas — while sticking to forceful support for Israel.
Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” the White House said.
An administration official familiar with the telephone call said that the decision to express support and not explicitly demand a ceasefire was intentional.
While Biden and top aides are concerned about the mounting bloodshed and loss of innocent life, the decision not to demand an immediate halt to hostilities reflects White House determination to support Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.
Netanyahu late on Monday told Israeli security officials that Israel would “continue to strike terror targets” in Gaza “as long as necessary in order to return calm and security to all Israeli citizens.”
As the worst Israeli-Palestinian fighting since 2014 raged, the Biden administration has limited its public criticisms to Hamas and has declined to send an envoy to the region. It has also declined to press Israel publicly and directly to wind down its latest military operation in the Gaza Strip.
Ceasefire mediation by Egypt and others has shown no signs of progress.
Separately, the US on Monday blocked for a third time what would have been a unanimous statement by the UN Security Council expressing “grave concern” over the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the loss of civilian lives.
The final US rejection killed the Security Council statement, at least for now.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US was focusing instead on “quiet, intensive diplomacy.”
Biden has been determined to wrench US foreign policy away from Middle East and Central Asia conflicts, including withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan and ending support for a Saudi Arabia-led war in Yemen, to focus on other policy priorities.
Internationally for the US, that means confronting climate change and dealing with the rise of China, among other objectives.
That shift carries risks, including weathering flaring violence as the US steps back from hotspots.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Denmark on the first stop of a tour of Nordic nations, on Monday said that the US was ready to spring in to help if Israel and Hamas signal interest in ending hostilities — but that the US was not demanding that they do so.
“Ultimately, it is up to the parties to make clear that they want to pursue a ceasefire,” Blinken said.
‘COVERT’ ACTIVITY: The High Court ruled against a Chinese-born Australian former adviser to a state lawmaker, who allegedly advanced ‘policy goals of a foreign principal’ A Chinese-born Australian political adviser yesterday lost his challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws banning covert foreign interference in domestic politics. John Zhang (張智森) also lost his Australian High Court challenge in a unanimous decision of seven judges to the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices last year as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference on behalf of China. Zhang was an adviser to New South Wales Lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after he was also the target of police raids. The raids in June last
Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in COVID-19 infections. Authorities on Tuesday said that they have not yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through Monday night retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said. Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday, but said that they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies. More corpses were found floating in
‘DECOMPOSED’: The Uttar Pradesh government said it would offer financial aid to poor families to help them cover funeral costs and prevent dumping of bodies Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by reporters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said might stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges River, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world’s worst surge in infections. Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths. “The
The University of California (UC) would stop considering SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit, the school said on Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students in California, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s injunction issued last year that barred it from considering the scores for admission even when they were submitted voluntarily, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Activists have long argued that standardized tests put minority and low-income students at a disadvantage. Critics say that test questions often contain inherent bias that more privileged children