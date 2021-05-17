World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Fire at COVID-19 hospital

Firefighters early yesterday put out a blaze at one of the Philippines’ largest hospitals that had prompted the evacuation of dozens of patients from the facility, which also treats people with COVID-19. No casualties were reported in the fire at the government-run Philippine General Hospital in Manila, which was extinguished at dawn. Its cause is not known. Vice President Leni Robredo made an appeal on Twitter for “big, industrial fans” to clear the smoke caused by the fire. Some patients were transferred to nearby hospitals, including two who needed surgery and 12 babies from the neonatal intensive care unit, CNN Philippines said, citing hospital officials. Hospital staff said the fire started in an operating room supply area soon after midnight.

IRAN

Cleric to run for president

The Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line cleric linked to mass executions in 1988, on Saturday registered to run in the Islamic Republic’s presidential election next month, a vote that comes as negotiators struggle to resuscitate Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Raisi is among the more prominent hopefuls — he garnered nearly 16 million votes in the 2017 election. He lost that race to the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani, whose administration struck the atomic accord. Raisi’s close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his popularity — due partly to his televised anti-corruption campaign — could make him a favorite in the election. Raisi said that if he wins the June 18 vote, corruption would be “dried up... Those who founded and partnered with the current situation can’t claim they can change it.”

GREECE

Far-right MEP extradited

Ioannis Lagos, a Greek far-right member of the European Parliament (MEP), was on Saturday extradited to Greece to begin serving a 13-year prison sentence. Authorities said Lagos was to spend his first night in isolation in the high-security prison of Domokos before being assigned to a regular cell yesterday. Lagos’ request that he be held at a prison in Athens, ostensibly to keep up with his work in the European Parliament, was rejected by authorities. Lagos had been living in Brussels since a Greek court in October last year convicted him and 17 other former Greek lawmakers from the extreme-right Golden Dawn party of leading a criminal organization, or being members in it.

CHILE

Key constitution vote held

People yesterday headed to the polls in a second day of voting to elect 155 people who are to rewrite the country’s dictatorship-era constitution in a bid to address deep-seated social inequality that gave rise to deadly protests in 2019. Some 14 million people were eligible to vote over the weekend in what many consider to be Chile’s most important election since its return to democracy 31 years ago. More than 3 million people, or approximately 20.4 percent of the electorate, cast their ballot on Saturday, the Electoral Service reported. “I hope that we have a constitution that captures the soul of our nation,” President Sebastian Pinera said after casting his ballot in the capital Santiago. Silvia Navarrete, a 35-year-old economist, said she had voted for a system that “works for everyone, allowing all voices to be heard” and ensuring “that rights and duties are really fair for all human beings.” Chile’s constitution dates from 1980, enacted at the height of former president Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 rule.