Taliban capture district on outskirts of Afghan capital

AFP, KABUL





The Taliban have seized a district from Afghan government forces on the outskirts of Kabul, ahead of a three-day ceasefire agreed between the warring sides, officials said.

Nerkh District is about 40km from the Afghan capital in neighboring Wardak Province, which has long been used by militants as a gateway to reach the city and launch deadly attacks.

“Security and defense forces made a tactical retreat from the police headquarters of Nerkh District,” Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

A soldier on May 2 looks through binoculars at a military base as soldiers prepared for an operation to recapture a base that the Taliban had overrun in Ghazni, Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the insurgents had captured the area on Tuesday.

OFFENSIVE

The Afghan Ministry of Defense yesterday said it would launch an offensive to win back the district.

Large swathes of Wardak and neighboring Logar Province have been controlled or contested for years by Taliban fighters and have served as a strategic staging ground for militants hoping to enter Kabul.

Taliban fighters have been increasingly encircling major Afghan urban centers, spurring speculation that the militants are waiting for the US to withdraw before launching all-out assaults on the country’s cities.

It comes after the Taliban and Afghan government agreed to observe a three-day ceasefire to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday starting today.