Burmese arrested in Thailand

DEPORTATION FEARS: Three journalists were apparently working from a house in Thailand after fleeing the junta, which has jailed their colleagues

AP, BANGKOK





Three senior journalists working for a news agency in Myanmar who fled after the military government ordered its operations to stop have been arrested by police in northern Thailand, their editor said on Monday.

The three work for Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), an online and broadcast news agency, its executive director and chief editor, Aye Chan Naing, said in an e-mail.

Burma is the former name for Myanmar and is still used by some opponents of military rule.

People protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The three, along with two rights advocates, whom he did not identify, were arrested on Sunday in Chiang Mai during a random search by police, Aye Chan Naing said.

They were charged with illegal entry into Thailand, he said.

From photographs published by local Thai media, it appeared that the journalists might have continued to report from a single-story house in which they seemed to have set up a makeshift video production studio.

The Burmese junta, which seized power in February and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, has attempted to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and by arresting journalists.

About 40 are in detention, including at least two who work for DVB.

Most of the detained journalists are being held on a provision in the Burmese Penal Code that prohibits comments that “cause fear,” spread “false news, [or] agitates directly or indirectly a criminal offense against a government employee.”

Violations are punishable by up to three years in prison.

“DVB strongly urges the Thai authorities to not deport them back to Burma, as their life will be in serious danger if they were to return,” the statement said. “They have been covering the demonstrations in Burma until March 8 — the day the military authority revoked DVB’s TV license and banned DVB from doing any kind of media work.”

Large street protests against military rule were being held in many cities in Myanmar at that time.

Government security forces increasingly used deadly force to disperse them, killing at least 750 protesters and bystanders, according to independent tallies.

The junta says that its forces have killed one-third that total and that using lethal force was justified to stop rioting.

The statement also appealed for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to intervene to protect the journalists’ safety, and for the international community to ask the Thai government not to deport them.