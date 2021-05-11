China to establish separation line on Mount Everest over COVID-19 fears

AFP, BEIJING





China would set up a “separation line” on the peak of Mount Everest to avoid possible COVID-19 infections by climbers from virus-hit Nepal, state media reported, after dozens were taken ill from the summit’s base camp.

Although the virus first emerged in China in late 2019, it has largely been brought under control in the country through a series of strict lockdowns and border closures.

More than 30 sick climbers were evacuated from base camp on the Nepalese side of the world’s highest peak in the past few weeks as Nepal faces a deadly second wave, raising fears that the virus might ruin a bumper climbing season.

The Mount Everest base camp is pictured on May 25 last year. Photo: AP

Mount Everest straddles the China-Nepal border, with the north slope belonging to China. Tibetan authorities told reporters at a news conference that they would take the “most stringent epidemic prevention measures” to avoid contact between climbers on the north and south slopes or at the top, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Mountain guides will set up dividing lines on the summit of the mountain before allowing mountaineers to start the grueling climb up, the head of the Tibet Mountaineering Association was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The official did not provide details on what the dividing lines would be made of.

Twenty-one Chinese climbers have been approved to climb to the summit of Everest this year after having quarantined in Tibet since early last month, the official added.

The Chinese side would also step up virus control measures at the Chinese base camp on the northern side of the mountain, with non-climber tourists in the Everest scenic area forbidden to enter.

China has banned foreign nationals from climbing Everest since last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but this year Nepal has issued a record number of climbing permits to try and boost visitors after its tourism industry was devastated last year from the pandemic.

An Everest permit alone from Nepal costs US$11,000 and climbers pay upward of US$40,000 for an expedition.