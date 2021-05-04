Boat accident off San Diego leaves 3 dead, 27 in hospital

AP, SAN DIEGO, California





Three people were killed and more than two dozen hospitalized on Sunday after a boat capsized and broke apart in rough water just off the coast of San Diego, California, during a suspected human smuggling operation, authorities said.

Lifeguards, the US Coast Guard and other agencies responded at about 10am following reports of an overturned vessel in the waves near the rugged peninsula of Point Loma, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The original call was for a handful of people overboard, but as rescuers arrived in boats and jet skis they quickly realized “it was going to be a bigger situation with more people,” Lieutenant Rick Romero of San Diego Lifeguard Services said.

Rescue workers use a San Diego Lifeguard cliff rescue vehicle to extricate a person to street level after a boat capsized off the coast of San Diego, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP / San Diego Fire Department

“There are people in the water, drowning, getting sucked out the rip current there,” he said.

Seven people were pulled from the waves, including three who drowned, Romero said. One person was rescued from a cliff and 22 others managed to make it to shore on their own, he said.

“Once we arrived on scene, the boat had basically been broken apart,” Romero said. “Conditions were pretty rough: five to six feet [1.5m to 1.8m] of surf, windy, cold.”

A total of 27 people were transported to hospitals with “a wide variety of injuries,” including hypothermia, Romero said.

Most of the victims were able to walk themselves to ambulances, he said.

Officials said the group was overcrowded on a 12m cabin cruiser that is larger than the typical open-top wooden panga-style boats often used by smugglers to bring people illegally into the US from Mexico.

“Every indication from our perspective was this was a smuggling vessel. We haven’t confirmed their nationality,” said Jeff Stephenson, a supervising agent with US Border Patrol.

Agents were at hospitals preparing to interview survivors, including the boat’s captain who Stephenson described as a “suspected smuggler.”