Actress sues Manson alleging sexual abuse

British Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco on Friday sued Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says that Manson contravened human trafficking laws by bringing her to California from England under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized.

An e-mail seeking comment from an attorney who previously represented Manson was not immediately returned.

British actress Esme Bianco arrives for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York city on April 3, 2019. Photo: AFP

Manson said earlier this year that all of his intimate relationships have been entirely consensual.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2009, Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, flew Bianco to Los Angeles to shoot a video for the song, I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies.

The suit says that Bianco was expected to stay at Manson’s home instead of the hotel where she had been booked, and there was no crew, only Manson himself shooting with a phone.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, but gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the suit says.

No video was ever released.

The two began a long-distance relationship later that year, the suit says.

Manson again brought Bianco to Los Angeles in 2011, ostensibly to appear in his feature film Phantasmagoria, although that project also never materialized.

During that visit, Manson would not allow Bianco to leave home without his permission, chased her around their apartment with an axe, cut her with a “Nazi knife” without her consent and photographed the cuts and posted the pictures online, also without her consent, the lawsuit says.

“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse. Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health,” the suit says. “She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

Bianco first aired many of the allegations in February. She was one of several women who spoke out after actor Evan Rachel Wood said on social media that Manson sexually, physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship.