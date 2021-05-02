British Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco on Friday sued Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.
In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says that Manson contravened human trafficking laws by bringing her to California from England under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized.
An e-mail seeking comment from an attorney who previously represented Manson was not immediately returned.
Photo: AFP
Manson said earlier this year that all of his intimate relationships have been entirely consensual.
The lawsuit alleges that in 2009, Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, flew Bianco to Los Angeles to shoot a video for the song, I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies.
The suit says that Bianco was expected to stay at Manson’s home instead of the hotel where she had been booked, and there was no crew, only Manson himself shooting with a phone.
Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, but gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the suit says.
No video was ever released.
The two began a long-distance relationship later that year, the suit says.
Manson again brought Bianco to Los Angeles in 2011, ostensibly to appear in his feature film Phantasmagoria, although that project also never materialized.
During that visit, Manson would not allow Bianco to leave home without his permission, chased her around their apartment with an axe, cut her with a “Nazi knife” without her consent and photographed the cuts and posted the pictures online, also without her consent, the lawsuit says.
“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse. Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health,” the suit says. “She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”
Bianco first aired many of the allegations in February. She was one of several women who spoke out after actor Evan Rachel Wood said on social media that Manson sexually, physically and emotionally abused her during their relationship.
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves
‘SCAPEGOAT’: Shakeel Afridi was arrested weeks after the assault that killed Osama bin Laden after he helped the CIA track him down and handed a 33-year sentence Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan, but lauded as a hero by the US, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama bin Laden. A decade after the al-Qaeda leader was gunned down by a team of US Navy Seals, there is no sign that the doctor will be exonerated by Pakistani authorities for helping the CIA pinpoint bin Laden’s location under the cloak of running a vaccination program. Locked up in solitary confinement in Sahiwal Jail in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Afridi now spends his time counting the days — with nothing to differentiate