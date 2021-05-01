Not content with shaping Turkey’s history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is about to change its geography, too, by building an alternative to the Bosphorus, raising hackles at home and alarm in Russia.
Critics accuse Erdogan of pursuing a vanity project that would open up Istanbul to unbridled construction and put the government into deep and largely unnecessary debt.
Environmentalists hate it, as does the Kremlin, which fears that Erdogan’s Canal Istanbul would give NATO member Turkey broader control over passage between the Black and Mediterranean seas.
Photo: AFP
A group of Turkish retired admirals even risked Erdogan’s wrath by warning that he must place his new canal under the terms of an old treaty regulating the use of strategic straits.
The mercurial Turkish leader, whose 18-year rule saw him span the Bosphorus with towering bridges and build a sprawling airport on a remote patch by the Black Sea, said his canal “will breathe new life into the region.”
“Whether you like it or not, we are starting and we will build it,” Erdogan said earlier this month.
Anthony Skinner, of Britain’s Verisk Maplecroft risk consultancy, said the canal was “the jewel in the crown” of what Erdogan gleefully calls his “crazy projects.”
“The realization of the project would represent a crowning moment in Erdogan’s rags-to-riches story,” Skinner said. “The boy from the wrong side of the tracks in Istanbul registering unprecedented success as a politician, becoming mayor of Istanbul, prime minister and then president with full executive powers: a president who changed the shape of Turkey’s beating heart — Istanbul.”
A 2019 environmental impact study estimated that the 45km waterway’s cost at 75 billion liras (US$9.11 billion at the current exchange rate).
It would cut through land to the west of Istanbul that was once envisioned as an evacuation zone in case a major earthquake hits the megapolis of 15.5 million people, which sits on an active fault.
Funding for the project due to start next month is unclear.
Plans for a model under which rich investors — possibly from China — receive temporary ownership rights are complicated by geopolitical and environmental considerations.
The most fervent critic is Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who won Turkey’s biggest and most fabled city for the main opposition Republican People’s Party in 2019.
Imamoglu told foreign media that property around the canal has been awarded to Erdogan’s political allies in the construction and real estate sectors and his municipality has been left out of the process.
“Let me put it bluntly: the primary reason behind Erdogan’s motivation is money, money, money,” Imamoglu said.
Russia fears that Erdogan is building a new way for NATO warships to enter the Black Sea.
Moscow and the retired Turkish admirals are pressing Erdogan to put the canal under the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.
Atilla Yesilada, a Turkey specialist at Global Source Partners in New York, said that Erdogan might see the new canal as a means to negotiate better relations with Washington.
“It is possible that Erdogan is contemplating to trade off free passage for NATO ships to the Black Sea for [relief from] sanctions,” which Washington has slapped on Turkey for its purchase of Russian arms, Yesilada said.
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the South China Sea, insisting that the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. Tensions over the sea have spiked as Beijing refuses to pull out vessels from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and Manila steps up maritime patrols. China claims almost all of the waters of the South China Sea, where it has established military outposts on artificial islands. Taiwan has virtually identical claims. Duterte is under growing domestic pressure to take a harder line, but has been reluctant to confront China over
ALL ADULTS COVERED: Vaccine hesitancy and mistrust caused the rate of immunization to languish at about 10 percent, despite adequate supplies, an expert said Hong Kong saw a jump in bookings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments after eligibility was widened to all residents aged 16 and older, as the territory works to boost inoculation rates seen as crucial to achieving herd immunity. About 25,200 people reserved slots for BioNTech vaccinations at community centers in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, while another 6,100 booked appointments to receive shots made by China’s Sinovac Biotech, the government said. Total bookings, which include first and second doses, more than doubled from 14,700 a day earlier. The figures do not include private clinics, which offer Sinovac jabs. The expansion, announced earlier
FRAGILE: Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said that both sides would need to stay vigilant so that the first flights could be smoothly launched A quarantine-free air “travel bubble” between Hong Kong and Singapore is finally slated to get off the ground with a start date of May 26, following setbacks that led to the plan initially being shelved in November last year. Having been largely shut off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, the two sides have been in talks for months to revive the travel corridor. In statements and briefings yesterday, they laid out details and requirements for would-be travelers. Hong Kong said that people must have had two vaccine doses at least 14 days before flying, while there was no such