GERMANY
Four killed in clinic attack
Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic, police said yesterday. Officers said the victims were subjected to “intense, extreme violence,” but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings in the eastern city of Potsdam. A 51-year-old employee has been arrested “under strong suspicion” of carrying out the assault, police said. The motivation for the attack is not known, they added. Those killed are believed to be patients at the clinic, local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported. Brandenburg state police were called to the Oberlin Clinic at around 9pm on Wednesday, with the victims later discovered in their rooms, according to reports. Police have also imposed a news blackout. The clinic specializes in helping people with disabilities, offering live-in care. The site includes housing, schools, and workshops.
CHINA
Two children killed in attack
Two children were on Wednesday killed and 16 injured by a knife-wielding attacker at a kindergarten in a township outside Beiliu in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency said. A suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway, it said, adding that two of the injured were being treated for serious injuries. It was unclear if the injured were children or adults. Numerous such attacks, usually perpetrated by people who were described as mentally or emotionally disturbed or who bore grudges against the owners of such facilities, have occurred in the past. Experts say the country lacks sufficient capacity to diagnose and treat people with such conditions.
CHINA
Collision causes oil spill
About 400 tonnes of oil has spilled into the Yellow Sea after a tanker on Tuesday collided with another ship off the country’s largest crude-receiving port, maritime authorities said yesterday. “The amount of oil spilled from the ship into the sea is about 400 tonnes, and the emergency disposal work is being carried out in an orderly manner,” the Shandong Maritime Safety Administration wrote in a social media post. “The collision incident has had no impact on ships entering and leaving Qingdao port.” It added that 12 decontamination vessels were deployed to clean up the oil spill about 40 nautical miles (75km) offshore from Qingdao port. Panamanian bulk carrier Sea Justice struck the Liberian oil tanker A Symphony near Qingdao, causing the tanker to lose “a quantity of oil,” according to a previous statement from vessel manager Goodwood Ship Management.
FRANCE
Officers face sanctions
Eighteen French soldiers, including four officers, who signed an open letter warning about the risk of “civil war,” face sanctions before a military council, the armed forces chief of staff said on Wednesday. “Each one [would go] before a senior military council,” Chief of Staff General Francois Lecointre told the daily Le Parisian, and could be “delisted” or “put into immediate retirement.” The open letter, published last week by right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles, predicted that failure to act against “suburban hordes” — or residents of mainly immigrant suburban areas — and other groups who “scorn our country” would lead to “civil war” and deaths “in the thousands.” The 18 soldiers were among hundreds of signatories to the open letter.
Americans like their lingerie to be risque, Europeans prefer it classier, and Chinese remain a bit shy, but are opening up — but the biggest order of all came from North Korea. So goes the street-corner discussion in Guanyun, a coastal county that for generations followed the rhythms of wheat and rice cultivation, but today concerns itself with global lingerie preferences. The flat farming region between Beijing and Shanghai is China’s self-proclaimed “Lingerie Capital,” where sewing machines hum in village micro-factories to meet up to 70 percent of the fast-growing domestic demand. Millions more items are exported annually in a textbook example of
FRAGILE: Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said that both sides would need to stay vigilant so that the first flights could be smoothly launched A quarantine-free air “travel bubble” between Hong Kong and Singapore is finally slated to get off the ground with a start date of May 26, following setbacks that led to the plan initially being shelved in November last year. Having been largely shut off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, the two sides have been in talks for months to revive the travel corridor. In statements and briefings yesterday, they laid out details and requirements for would-be travelers. Hong Kong said that people must have had two vaccine doses at least 14 days before flying, while there was no such
ALL ADULTS COVERED: Vaccine hesitancy and mistrust caused the rate of immunization to languish at about 10 percent, despite adequate supplies, an expert said Hong Kong saw a jump in bookings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments after eligibility was widened to all residents aged 16 and older, as the territory works to boost inoculation rates seen as crucial to achieving herd immunity. About 25,200 people reserved slots for BioNTech vaccinations at community centers in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, while another 6,100 booked appointments to receive shots made by China’s Sinovac Biotech, the government said. Total bookings, which include first and second doses, more than doubled from 14,700 a day earlier. The figures do not include private clinics, which offer Sinovac jabs. The expansion, announced earlier
MIDTERMS: While Texas and five other states are to gain more seats in Congress after the count, New York and California are among the seven that would see a cut Texas is to gain two seats in the US House of Representatives under new census numbers released on Monday, while states in the northeast and the midwest are to lose seven in a shift of political clout to Republican strongholds before the midterm elections next year. US Census Bureau numbers showed that the nation’s population grew much more slowly than expected, with fewer people migrating to the south and west than earlier projections. The result was an extraordinarily close battle for the last congressional seat, with New York losing one of its 27 House members by just 89 people, census officials said. The