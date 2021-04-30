World News Quick Take

GERMANY

Four killed in clinic attack

Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic, police said yesterday. Officers said the victims were subjected to “intense, extreme violence,” but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings in the eastern city of Potsdam. A 51-year-old employee has been arrested “under strong suspicion” of carrying out the assault, police said. The motivation for the attack is not known, they added. Those killed are believed to be patients at the clinic, local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported. Brandenburg state police were called to the Oberlin Clinic at around 9pm on Wednesday, with the victims later discovered in their rooms, according to reports. Police have also imposed a news blackout. The clinic specializes in helping people with disabilities, offering live-in care. The site includes housing, schools, and workshops.

CHINA

Two children killed in attack

Two children were on Wednesday killed and 16 injured by a knife-wielding attacker at a kindergarten in a township outside Beiliu in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua news agency said. A suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway, it said, adding that two of the injured were being treated for serious injuries. It was unclear if the injured were children or adults. Numerous such attacks, usually perpetrated by people who were described as mentally or emotionally disturbed or who bore grudges against the owners of such facilities, have occurred in the past. Experts say the country lacks sufficient capacity to diagnose and treat people with such conditions.

CHINA

Collision causes oil spill

About 400 tonnes of oil has spilled into the Yellow Sea after a tanker on Tuesday collided with another ship off the country’s largest crude-receiving port, maritime authorities said yesterday. “The amount of oil spilled from the ship into the sea is about 400 tonnes, and the emergency disposal work is being carried out in an orderly manner,” the Shandong Maritime Safety Administration wrote in a social media post. “The collision incident has had no impact on ships entering and leaving Qingdao port.” It added that 12 decontamination vessels were deployed to clean up the oil spill about 40 nautical miles (75km) offshore from Qingdao port. Panamanian bulk carrier Sea Justice struck the Liberian oil tanker A Symphony near Qingdao, causing the tanker to lose “a quantity of oil,” according to a previous statement from vessel manager Goodwood Ship Management.

FRANCE

Officers face sanctions

Eighteen French soldiers, including four officers, who signed an open letter warning about the risk of “civil war,” face sanctions before a military council, the armed forces chief of staff said on Wednesday. “Each one [would go] before a senior military council,” Chief of Staff General Francois Lecointre told the daily Le Parisian, and could be “delisted” or “put into immediate retirement.” The open letter, published last week by right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles, predicted that failure to act against “suburban hordes” — or residents of mainly immigrant suburban areas — and other groups who “scorn our country” would lead to “civil war” and deaths “in the thousands.” The 18 soldiers were among hundreds of signatories to the open letter.