World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Money launderers busted

The authorities arrested six people suspected of money laundering involving HK$2.5 billion (US$322 million). Five men and one woman aged 23 to 50 allegedly laundered money through 59 personal accounts at nine banks, the Customs and Excise Department said yesterday. They were involved in more than 2,600 transactions from January 2018 to February last year, it said, without naming the banks. Last month, police arrested 12 people for running alleged “ramp and dump” stock scams and money laundering, after they raided luxury homes and brokerages across the territory.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

PM sidesteps ouster bid

Prime Minister James Marape was due this week to face a vote of no confidence, but the government, citing a COVID-19 outbreak, proposed an adjournment of parliament and the speaker agreed to a four-month recess, the Guardian reported. The country’s constitution prohibits the removal of a prime minister within a year of an election, so the adjournment should see Marape keep his position until the next election in July next year. “The opposition has said it will challenge the adjournment,” said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank.

UNITED KINGDOM

MI5 signs up for Instagram

The domestic intelligence service, MI5, yesterday opened an official Instagram account, in the latest step by the kingdom’s spy agencies to come out of the shadows. The Security Service, as it is formally known, took the handle @mi5official, and uses the account to bust popular myths and reveal never-before-seen archive material, the Press Association (PA) reported. MI5 plans to host online question-and-answer sessions with serving intelligence officers and promote career opportunities, PA added. The agency, once famous for approaching potential new recruits in discreet, shadowy encounters, began publicly advertising vacant positions in recent years.

UNITED STATES

Man walks coast in bear suit

Jesse Larios said that he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the more than 644km trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco, but he has been pleased with the attention received. “It was an impulsive decision for sure. I didn’t plan it out,” the 33-year-old said in the brown-and-white bear suit that he designed. Drawing fans from all over, Larios has started a GoFundMe account, which as of Wednesday had raised US$7,100. Upon reaching San Francisco, he said that he plans to hold an online vote to determine where to donate the money. “I just want to help people out,” Larios said.

SPAIN

Mother-eater faces 15 years

Prosecutors are demanding a 15-year sentence for a man who went on trial in Madrid this week for strangling his mother and then eating some of her remains. Known as the “cannibal of Ventas” after the district where police discovered the blood-stained apartment, Albert S.G. is charged with murder and desecrating a body. The indictment said that in early 2019, the suspect had a row with his 69-year-old mother at their shared apartment. An officer on the scene testified that the suspect said he had eaten some of the remains raw, while others parts he had cooked or given to the dog. When he was arrested on Feb. 23, 2019, the suspect was asked at the door if his mother was inside, he said she was and let the officers in.