HONG KONG
Money launderers busted
The authorities arrested six people suspected of money laundering involving HK$2.5 billion (US$322 million). Five men and one woman aged 23 to 50 allegedly laundered money through 59 personal accounts at nine banks, the Customs and Excise Department said yesterday. They were involved in more than 2,600 transactions from January 2018 to February last year, it said, without naming the banks. Last month, police arrested 12 people for running alleged “ramp and dump” stock scams and money laundering, after they raided luxury homes and brokerages across the territory.
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
PM sidesteps ouster bid
Prime Minister James Marape was due this week to face a vote of no confidence, but the government, citing a COVID-19 outbreak, proposed an adjournment of parliament and the speaker agreed to a four-month recess, the Guardian reported. The country’s constitution prohibits the removal of a prime minister within a year of an election, so the adjournment should see Marape keep his position until the next election in July next year. “The opposition has said it will challenge the adjournment,” said Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think tank.
UNITED KINGDOM
MI5 signs up for Instagram
The domestic intelligence service, MI5, yesterday opened an official Instagram account, in the latest step by the kingdom’s spy agencies to come out of the shadows. The Security Service, as it is formally known, took the handle @mi5official, and uses the account to bust popular myths and reveal never-before-seen archive material, the Press Association (PA) reported. MI5 plans to host online question-and-answer sessions with serving intelligence officers and promote career opportunities, PA added. The agency, once famous for approaching potential new recruits in discreet, shadowy encounters, began publicly advertising vacant positions in recent years.
UNITED STATES
Man walks coast in bear suit
Jesse Larios said that he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the more than 644km trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco, but he has been pleased with the attention received. “It was an impulsive decision for sure. I didn’t plan it out,” the 33-year-old said in the brown-and-white bear suit that he designed. Drawing fans from all over, Larios has started a GoFundMe account, which as of Wednesday had raised US$7,100. Upon reaching San Francisco, he said that he plans to hold an online vote to determine where to donate the money. “I just want to help people out,” Larios said.
SPAIN
Mother-eater faces 15 years
Prosecutors are demanding a 15-year sentence for a man who went on trial in Madrid this week for strangling his mother and then eating some of her remains. Known as the “cannibal of Ventas” after the district where police discovered the blood-stained apartment, Albert S.G. is charged with murder and desecrating a body. The indictment said that in early 2019, the suspect had a row with his 69-year-old mother at their shared apartment. An officer on the scene testified that the suspect said he had eaten some of the remains raw, while others parts he had cooked or given to the dog. When he was arrested on Feb. 23, 2019, the suspect was asked at the door if his mother was inside, he said she was and let the officers in.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed