China’s Belt and Road Initiative deals are “used for propaganda,” Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton said yesterday as he defended Canberra’s decision to scrap a state government’s deals with Beijing.
Australia on Wednesday overruled Victoria state’s decision to join the Belt and Road Initiative — the flagship of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) geostrategic vision for the Asia-Pacific region — saying that the agreement was inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy.
As relations between the two countries continue to nosedive, Dutton said that Canberra was “worried” about local governments entering into such agreements with Beijing.
“We can’t allow these sort of compacts ... to pop up, because they’re used for propaganda reasons and we’re just not going to allow that to happen,” he told local radio.
Dutton said that Canberra’s problem was not with the Chinese people, but rather “the values or virtues or the outlook of the Chinese Communist Party [CCP].”
Australia last year enacted new powers — widely seen as targeting China — that allow it to scrap any agreements between state authorities and foreign countries deemed to threaten the national interest.
Canberra’s first target was the Belt and Road Initiative, a vast network of investments that critics say is cover for Beijing to create geopolitical and financial leverage.
In a statement released yesterday, the Chinese embassy in Australia called it a “unreasonable and provocative” move.
“It is bound to bring further damage to bilateral relations, and will only end up hurting itself,” the statement said.
Dutton said that he would be “very disappointed” if China retaliated, but added that Australia “won’t be bullied by anyone.”
“We are going to stand up for what we believe in and that’s exactly what we’ve done here,” he said.
China has already slapped tariffs on more than a dozen Australian industries, including wine, barley and coal, in what many see as punishment for Canberra’s increasingly assertive stance against its largest trading partner.
Australia infuriated China by calling for an independent probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, banning controversial telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co from building Australia’s 5G network and tightening foreign investment laws for corporations.
Other agreements between foreign powers and local governments are still under consideration, and Canberra could yet target the presence of Chinese government-backed Confucius Institutes at Australia’s public universities.
Critics say that the institutes, which have been the subject of controversy on some campuses, promote the CCP’s self-serving version of Chinese culture and history.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed