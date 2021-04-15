The Japanese owner of a megaship seized after blocking the Suez Canal yesterday said that it is negotiating with Egyptian authorities after they demanded US$900 million in compensation for the vessel’s release.
The 200,000-tonne MV Ever Given got diagonally stuck in the crucial global trade artery in a sandstorm on March 23, triggering a mammoth six-day effort to dislodge it.
Maritime data company Lloyd’s List said that the blockage by the vessel held up an estimated US$9.6 billion of cargo between Asia and Europe each day it was stuck.
Photo: AFP
Egypt also lost between US$12 and US$15 million in revenue for each day that the waterway was closed, the Suez Canal Authority said.
The Ever Given was later seized “due to its failure to pay [US]$900 million” compensation, Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie was quoted as saying by the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.
Its fate is “now ... in the legal arena,” a spokeswoman for the ship’s owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, told reporters.
An unnamed spokesperson was also quoted by Japan’s Jiji Press as saying that the firm was “at odds with the canal authority in talks over the appropriate amount” of compensation, but that discussions were ongoing.
The Japanese-owned, Panama-flagged and Taiwanese-operated ship was moved to unobstructive anchorage in the canal after it was freed on March 29.
Tailbacks totaling 420 vessels at the northern and southern entrances to the canal were cleared early this month.
The compensation figure was calculated based on “the losses incurred by the grounded vessel, as well as the flotation and maintenance costs,” Rabie said, citing a ruling handed down by the Ismailia Economic Court in Egypt.
The grounding of the ship and the intensive salvage efforts are also reported to have resulted in significant damage to the canal.
The Suez Canal earned Egypt just over US$5.7 billion in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to official figures — little changed from the US$5.3 billion earned in 2014.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest